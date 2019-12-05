Top 10 of the ’10s

With the decade closing in a few weeks, it’s time to look back at some of the top moments since 2010. Plenty has happened since Jan. 1, 2010. “TikTok” by Ke$ha was the top song, Barack Obama was president and the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have a Super Bowl trophy. Plenty of important things have transpired for the Mean Green this decade as well and here is the Daily’s Top 10.

1. North Texas vs. Arkansas football (Sept. 15, 2018)

Football earned their first 3-0 start since the first Bush administration in 2018 with a 44-17 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Mean Green got off to a 17-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. This game included the infamous fake punt return for a touchdown, in which Keegan Brewer faked a fair catch, causing the Razorbacks punt team to slow up before he took the ball 90 yards to the house. Then-junior quarterback Mason Fine finished the day with 281 passing yards and one touchdown on 53.33 percent passing. The Mean Green picked off Arkansas six times throughout the game and notched the largest C-USA victory over an SEC opponent since 2004.

2. Soccer secures third straight C-USA title (2019)



Head coach John Hedlund has one thing he can hold over every other program at North Texas: He has never experienced a losing season with the Mean Green. Since the program’s first season in 1995, soccer has never had a losing season. Their 2019 season notched a 15-6-1 record and a third-consecutive title in the C-USA Championships. Since 2014, the Mean Green have won either the regular season or post-season conference championship. Four North Texas athletes ended on the All-Tournament Team.

3. “The Drive” (2017)

Walk-off homeruns, winning in penalty kicks, game-winning drives. These are just a few of the most exhilarating things in sports. Then-sophomore quarterback Mason Fine led North Texas football on a seven-play, 98-yard touchdown drive to give the Mean Green a three-point lead over Texas-San Antonio in their sixth game of the season. A 22-yard touchdown to receiver Rico Bussey Jr. cemented the drive in program history. Fine finished with 354 passing yards and three touchdowns on 58.8 percent passing. The win moved North Texas to 4-2 and set them on track for their second-consecutive bowl game.

4. Women’s Track: Back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Champions (2012-13)

Seven years removed from their last Sun Belt Conference championship, the women’s track team took it to the wire, pulling the win off in the final event of the night. They followed that performance up by making the grueling journey once more the following season. Rather than cutting it close, the Mean Green won their consecutive Sun Belt Conference title with an overwhelming score of 151.1, 20 points above second place.

5. CBI Tournament gives men’s basketball first postseason tournament win in school history (2018)

It’s not March Madness, but it’ll do. The Mean Green secured the first postseason tournament win in men’s basketball history in 2018 at the College Basketball Invitational. North Texas finished the 2017-18 season at 20-18 (8-10 C-USA) and a 2-1 series win over San Francisco ensured their title. Roosevelt Smart was named the tournament’s MVP after totaling 138 points across the six-game tournament. The Mean Green set a season record for points scored with 2,828 that year.

6. Football secures first bowl game win of 21st century (2014)

After playing its first season in Conference USA, North Texas captured an elusive bowl game victory in their 36-14 win over Nevada-Las Vegas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Led by then-head coach Dan McCarney and quarterback Derek Thompson, the Mean Green ended the first half of play tied 7-7. North Texas running back Antoinne Jimmerson scored the first touchdown of the game for the Mean Green. Thompson threw 256 passing yards on the day and tossed two second half touchdowns to former receivers Drew Miller and Darnell Smith. Former wide receiver Brelan Chancellor went ballistic in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 181 all-purpose yards to further seal North Texas’ bowl win.

7. Softball wins C-USA for the first time (2019)

First-year head coaches rarely make history, but Rodney DeLong wasn’t going to let that stereotype define his freshman season with the Mean Green. Taking over a team that had been sub-.500 for the past four years was no easy feat, but DeLong pushed North Texas to a 35-19 record in the 2019 season and secured the program’s first C-USA Championship. The Mean Green shared the title with Louisiana Tech and fell to Marshall in the semifinals of the C-USA Championship tournament, but a title’s a title.

8. Lauren Cox breaks women’s golf single-round record (2019)

Although it was April Fool’s Day, there was no trickery involved after the news broke regarding then-junior Lauren Cox’s first round performance at The Bruzzy. She shot 6-under-par (66), establishing a new school record for best score in a round. Head coach Michael Akers attributed her success to her familiarity with the course at the Lantana Golf Club where The Bruzzy was being held. He also highlighted that her achievement was a byproduct of her work ethic on and off the golf course.

9. Absolutely mad: Men’s basketball tries luck at March (2010-11)

North Texas’ two NCAA Tournament appearance this decade came after a rock solid season where they ended the year on an 11-game win streak producing a record of 24-9, managing to cruise their way to a Sun Belt Conference championship. The title earned them a bid to their first-round matchup with Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament. The Mean Green saw their win streak snapped by the Wildcats after losing 82-62. Former guard Tristan Thompson scored a career high 28 points (7-for-15) and went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.

10. One pick to seal the deal (2018)

In their third matchup against Florida Atlantic in the Littrell era, the Mean Green were looking to be serious underdogs. At 0-2 against Lane Kiffin’s Owls, North Texas had been outscored 110-49, including the C-USA Championship game in 2017, and was going against a two-headed monster in former running backs Devin Singletary and Kerrith Whyte — both of who play on an NFL roster. Late in the game quarterback Mason Fine was injured on a pivotal offensive drive, handing the reins of the offense to former quarterback Quinn Shanbour, who managed to lead a scoring drive that helped the Mean Green maintain their lead over the Owls. The game came down to one final drive with North Texas leading 41-38 with 2:03 left on the clock. The drive lasted three plays before safety Khairi Muhammad made the game-winning acrobatic interception, ensuring North Texas’ first win against the Owls under Littrell.

Featured Image: