Top 3 comics to read before starting Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ series

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” series has now made its premiere on Disney+. The six-episode miniseries serves as a loose adaptation of the 2008 comic event where superheroes such as the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four find themselves against an invasion of shape-shifting alien Skrulls.

The eight-issue event left a huge mark on readers and Marvel Comics, with dozens of iconic characters revealed to be a Skrull in disguise. While the series takes a more grounded approach centering on Nick Fury trying to stop the ongoing invasion, the premise and tone remain the same as a paranoia spy thriller, leaving many to question if anyone is really who they seem.

Here are some reading recommendations for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans looking to become more familiar with the titular comic and what transpires from it.

“Secret Invasion”

Of course, the titular story itself is first to come to mind when looking for material to get into the adapted series.

From Brian Michael Bendis, comic book writer and creator of Miles Morales, the original “Secret Invasion” from 2008 takes place not long after the infamous “Civil War” storyline. There, superheroes across the globe remain divided on revealing their identities to the public, Captain America has been assassinated, Tony Stark is director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and early signs of the invasion begin to show.

As one of the most important and popular storylines in Marvel Comics’ history, the comic leaves both its beloved characters and readers guessing who really is or isn’t a Skrull, how much everyone knows, and what has been infiltrated. The story keeps readers on the edge with twists and turns at every corner. Additionally, large-scale action occurs as tensions rise among beloved characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four and more. Furthermore, the plot leads to a major twist that leaves readers and characters stunned, while also setting the stage for the future of the comics, similar to the direction the MCU is going with their current Phase 5 slate.

It would make sense for an alien invasion to be happening right under the character’s noses in the midst of all the current chaos with anyone being an imposter, just like the comics. There’s no better way to get familiar with the story than the masterfully written source material itself.

2. “Dark Reign: Dark Avengers/Thunderbolts Vol. 1” (2009-2010)

Many fans and comic-goers alike should be familiar with how villainous and sinister Norman Osborn is being the arch-nemesis for Spider-Man. Now hailed as a hero by the United States government, Osborn’s schemes put him on everyone’s radar in his newly acquired position of authority.

From dissolving S.H.I.E.L.D. and replacing Stark as head of his new spy organization H.A.M.M.E.R., to having his own team of Avengers and Thunderbolts consisting of assassins, Osborn conducts mercenaries and super villains under their opposite superhero monikers to accomplish his own personal agenda.

While it’s unlikely that Osborn will show up in the future, the upcoming “Thunderbolts” film could be a clue for where the MCU is going. Continuing the topic of spies, the comic book Thunderbolts is actually a team of supervillains and anti-heroes who assume superhero identities to deceive the public. Considering the team’s now-revealed lineup consisting of Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster and possibly more under the leadership of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegre de Fontaine, it’s clear that this team of superheroes won’t be quite as heroic as they seem to be.

3. “Secret Invasion: Home Invasion”

During the advertising campaign for the “Secret Invasion” comics in 2008, Marvel uploaded a video on MySpace where a girl named Kinsey Walden discovered that her brother was actually a Skrull. The post has unfortunately been taken down, but the spin-off, “Secret Invasion: Home Invasion,” serves as a spiritual sequel to both Kinsey’s blog and the “Secret Invasion” story.

While “Secret Invasion” mainly follows the perspective of the heroes during the Skrull invasion, it’s also refreshing and interesting to see how civilians like Kinsey dealt with the invasion. Furthermore, the use of viral marketing is always a clever and fun way of advertising either an upcoming feature film or in this case, a major comic book event where clues and hidden messages are scattered across the internet and social media. Once again, “Secret Invasion” currently uses clever viral marketing for each episode on their Twitter page @SecretInvasion and with a website titled theinvasionhasbegun.com going online shortly before the show’s premiere.

If you’re currently undercover as an inner spy or looking for a different perspective of the event, “Secret Invasion: Home Invasion” is definitely worth checking out. Additionally, the eight-issue miniseries is available to download for free on the Marvel.com website, making it even better for anywhere or on the go.

Featured Illustration by Emaan Noorzaie