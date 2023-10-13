Top 3 Spanish-language music genres to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month before it ends this Sunday with tracks from some groundbreaking Spanish-speaking Latin American music genres.

Neo Perreo

Far from its parent genre’s Caribbean origins, Neo Perreo adds a techno-trap twist to Reggaeton’s already iconic “dembow” beats. The genre came to life in Iquique, a coastal city on the fringes of the Chilean Atacama desert, during the early 2010s. Pioneered by Tomasa del Real, a tattoo artist and musician, Neo Perreo became a safe space for musicians too odd for the traditional reggaeton scene but not quite far enough removed to seamlessly blend into the Chilean alternative scene.

Del Real became an internet sensation while frequenting Santiago to perform. Neoperreo quickly caught international attention, spreading from Iquique to other Latin American countries, Europe and the United States. Since then, the female-dominated genre has been adopted by the likes of Kali Uchis, Kamixlo and Ms. Nina.

Our favorite Neo Perreo track: “Tu Sicaria” by Ms. Nina and Beauty Brain

Psychedelic Cumbia

America’s hippies weren’t the only ones to embrace psychedelic music – during the late 1960s, the genre thrived in Peru and Colombia’s coastal areas and quickly spread to their respective Amazonian regions. There, traditional cumbia took on psychedelic music’s trademark groovy guitar riffs without losing a hint of its authenticity. Peru’s prominent surfing culture produced a massive fanbase for Chicha, also referred to as Cumbia Selvática or Cumbia Amazonica.

The country’s Amazonian version of psychedelic cumbia. At the center of the new musical movement was Los Wemblers de Iquitos, a six-member band responsible for classics like “Sonido Amazonico” and “La Danza del Petrolero.” Comprised of composer Salomón Sánchez Saavedra and his five children, Los Wemblers played for Iquitos’ working class at a time when musicians highly favored performing for the country’s elite.

Psychedelic Cumbia evolved yet again in Colombia’s Caribbean region, this time finding a home in the country’s isolated freetown Afro-Colombian villages called palenques. There, the genre adopted the palenques’ African-rooted traditions, complimenting their Spanish-creole lyrics with maracas and West African-style bongo rhythms.

During the early 1980s, Cartagena, Colombia, served as the base for the Afro-Colombian cumbia band “Son Palenque.” All band members hail from the nearby Palenque de San Basilio, a famous Afro-Colombian freetown founded by Africans who escaped enslavement on the country’s coast. Son Palenque took inspiration from their distinct culture for songs like “Cumbia Africana” and “El Pavo Mono.”

Our favorite Psychedelic Cumbia tracks: “Ataole” by Batata Y Su Rumba Palenquera and 3 African Warriors, “El Teléfono” by Pintura Roja

Chicano Rock

Chicano Rock is a subgenre of Rock and Roll originating from Mexican-Americans living in East Los Angeles during the 1960s. The genre is generally pretty broad – whether musicians sing in Spanish or English, they’re defined by their desire to celebrate a common identity. For the most part, Chicano Rock is heavily rooted in early forms of rhythm and blues and Mexican singing traditions.

Richard Steven Valenzuela, better known by his stage name Ritchie Valens, created the genre in the late 1950s when he was 17. Valens sang in English and Spanish, with Mexican folk-inspired hits like “La Bamba” and American Rock and Roll songs like “Donna.” Though his record label changed his name to appeal to broader audiences, many aspiring Latino artists looked up to Valens for his quickly-earned success in the music industry in an era rife with violent and blatant discrimination.

Months after Valens shot to fame, he passed away in a plane crash in Iowa along with musicians Buddy Hallow and J.P. Richardson. The sheer loss of musical talent led the accident to be immortalized as “The Day the Music Died,” and would go on to inspire Don Mclean’s 1971 hit “American Pie.”

Chicano Rock’s fluid definition allowed the genre to evolve heavily during its peak between the 1960s and 1980s. In the years after Valens’ death, the genre stuck to its original Rock and Roll-esque musical style. By the 1970s, It had taken on elements of salsa music, which had just become popular in New York City. Simultaneously, Chicano Rock was becoming more than a music genre– it had become a means of resistance for Mexican Americans seeking to reconnect with their roots.

They reclaimed the term “Chicano,” which was once a slur directed toward Mexican-Americans, and commented on racial injustice in the U.S. A decade later, Chicano Rock began to fragment. On one end, artists like Ozomatli leaned toward punk music while still retaining elements of funk and hip-hop. On another, artists adopted more RnB elements.

Our favorite Chicano Rock track: “Don’t Put Me Down (If I’m Brown)” by El Chicano