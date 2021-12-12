Top 5 Christmas foods to celebrate the holiday

It might seem too good to be true, but Christmas is just around the corner, meaning we are in for a treat. 2021 has been a rollercoaster of a year, but it’s nice knowing we can all depend on the holiday season.

Christmas is celebrated in a variety of ways that span multiple cultures. In a season dedicated to family gatherings, warm feelings and warm treats, the following are five different foods and drinks that Americans consume to revel in the feel-good spirit of Christmas:

Tamales

Regularly consumed by Mexican Americans, the tamale is an essential food to eat during Christmas. Families gather around the kitchen table not only to craft the perfect tamale but to play catch up as well. Ingredients consist of corn husks, masa, bouillon, pork butter, sea baking powder and so much more. Tamales can include chicken, beans, cheese with jalapeños, candy, etc., and sometimes all of them can be made in separate batches. And of course, you cannot eat tamales without a side of salsa, whether it’s spicy or just there to add more flavor.

Hot Chocolate

This Christmas beverage is a no brainer, as the popularity of hot chocolate extends past international waters. Hot chocolate is the warmest thing you can use to wash down the fuzzy feelings in your stomach. The best thing about hot chocolate is there is so much you can do with it, such as adding in mini marshmallows, Nutella, pumpkin spice, caramel, butterscotch or whatever else your heart desires. As a lover of all things chocolate, there is no denying how satisfying it is to snuggle under a blanket near a warm fire and down this rich, chocolatey substance.

Gingerbread Cookies

If you were blessed with a sweet tooth like me, this is where things get interesting. Gingerbread cookies (consisting of molasses and spices for flavor) are a famous holiday staple that brings family members together to decorate and make. They need egg to have structure and brown sugar instead of white granulated sugar. Gingerbread men bring out the inner child in us while we prepare them with loved ones and enjoy every bite of the ginger spice goodness.

Christmas Turkey

It doesn’t get any more American than the good ol’ Christmas turkey. Surprisingly, the turkey did not become a culinary staple in America until the Civil War when turkeys were used to troops satisfy the hunger of soldiers. The Christmas turkey is basically an extension of Thanksgiving: a prelude to the climax of the holiday season. Christmas turkeys can be roasted like they usually are in the Midwest, or they can be deep-fried Texan style. Green bean casseroles, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce are must-have sides to compliment the tender meat and juicy outer skin.

Pumpkin Pie

It’s been shouted out in Christmas songs such as “Sleigh Ride” or “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree,” so it must be as good as its hype. Pumpkin pie is one of the most common holiday treats enjoyed across America. It consists of custard that is dense yet smooth and leaves a very sweet taste off the spoon or fork. Ginger and cloves assist the richness and texture of the pie and cinnamon and eggnog combine to give a tempting, sweet aroma. Its reputation proceeds itself.

You cannot go wrong with having a combination of any of these foods, desserts or drinks to celebrate the holiday with friends and family. To simply put it, these foods are ’tis the reason to my jolly.

Featured illustration by Miranda Thomas