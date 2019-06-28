Top 5 Latin Restaurants in Denton

Living in Denton, there are quite a few options for Latin restaurants. People may wonder which ones are full of flavor, authenticity and atmosphere. Here are my top 5 favorite Latin restaurants in Denton.

Taqueria La Sabrosita

A 24-hour Mexican joint that’s cheap and dirty in the best way possible, La Sabrosita has been serving UNT’s half-drunk college population since 2007. It’s the Whataburger of Mexican joints. Greasy and definitely unhealthy, it’s the go to place for soaking up beer or perhaps a casual date. Most of their menu items range from $5.99 to $7.99. Their biggest plus and the reason they’re number one is the fact that they are one of the only places in Denton to serve barbacoa, which is slow-cooked cow tongue and cheek.

Mazatlan

A fancier yet still affordable establishment, Mazatlan offers authentic Tex-Mex served with a side of free chips and salsa. Their fajita is to die for! It’s juicy, well-seasoned and as tender as a lover. Come as you are or dolled up. Watch the Rangers game while you’re at it. They have a legendary chile relleno that will blow your socks off!

Boca 31

Located just off the Square on South Bell Avenue, Boca 31 is a taste of what Peru has to offer. Their empanadas are one of their most popular items for a very good reason. They have chicken, spinach and goat cheese, and guava and cream cheese. Imagine hot pockets but smaller and without the chemical taste. Boca knows their market — they even have a few vegan options on their menu. So, vegans rejoice! You too can enjoy a taco with your buddies instead of eating a “chef salad” that there’s no way a chef made. Grab a veggie rice bowl or a black bean salad.

Taqueria Guanajuato

Stuffed in a liquor store located on East Mckinney Street, named after the great Mexican state, Taqueria Guanajuato is as authentic as it gets. They serve everything from caldos, which is a type of Mexican soup, to gorditas. You can essentially buy every kind of taco you haven’t heard of yet. They have asada, al pastor, lengua, fajita and the list goes on. You get a side of lime and a choice of salsa rojo or salsa verde. Take it from me, if you can’t handle spicy food, the salsa rojo is the tamer option. It’s a Mexican mother’s home cooking and they’ll take your order in English or Spanish with no problem. You can even pick up a serving of aguas frescas for a palate cleanser. While you’re there, feel free to stop by the liquor store side and pick up some dried chiles in their mini market, or perhaps a jug of their best Mexican vanilla.

El Chapin

An El Salvadorian establishment less than a mile off campus, El Chapin is a fairly new joint to Denton. They have animal-shaped salt and pepper holders at every table with a friendly staff, but most importantly they have pupusas. The Mexican quesadilla of El Salvadorian food the pupusa is a coveted staple and the ultimate comfort food. It’s a savory, floury coffin for the cheese and meat combos of your choosing. Traditionally, they are served with a pickled slaw on top to counteract all the savory goodness.

Featured Image: Tortilleria La Sabrocita on Dallas Drive in Denton, Texas on June 25, 2019. Photo by Kara Dry