Top 5 summer 2023 movies so far

The first half of summer has featured some pretty hit or miss blockbusters, but that’s not to say there haven’t been any great cannonballs. Here are this summer’s top five films that are worth checking out.

5. “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny”

Harrison Ford returns as the iconic archaeologist Indiana Jones in this final installment of the franchise to embark on one final adventure that could change the course of history.

Ever since the franchise’s 1981 premiere, “Raiders of The Lost Ark,” and its subsequent sequels “Temple of Doom” and “The Last Crusade,” Indiana Jones has become nothing short of iconic. However, like 2008’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “The Dial of Destiny” feels like another mixed bag that’s trying desperately to recapture the magic of the series.

For fans, the movie is a satisfying conclusion for Dr. Jones and his adventuring career that leaves a well-deserved crack from the whip. But audiences may leave feeling disappointed when it comes to trying to find the actual treasure in this movie. Regardless, “The Dial of Destiny” is still a fun adventure with Ford’s great performance, James Mangold’s direction and John Williams’ brilliant musical score.

4. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

The Autobots and Optimus Prime return, now facing a deadlier enemy that threatens to destroy the planet, and must join forces with a new, powerful faction of Transformers called the Maximals.

Serving as both a sequel to the 2018 film ”Bumblebee” and a reboot of the franchise, the Transformers are finally transforming in the right direction with one of the best entries to date. “Rise of the Beasts” perfectly adapts the beloved Beast Wars toyline by placing the characters and story as the spark like its predecessor while featuring plenty of fun action and heart.

Furthermore, the film’s cast includes the likes of Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman and Peter Cullen, who all shine with great performances to make “Rise of the Beasts” and its characters worth rolling out to see.

3. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

DreamWorks is back once again with another fun-filled ride that takes several shots at their longtime rival, Disney, yet again.

While its premise about a teenage girl who can transform into a giant creature is not anything new, “Ruby Gillman” takes a completely different direction in pretty much everything from its plot to the animation. The mix of 3D animation and “Wallace & Gromit”-esque claymation style not only makes it look beautiful but also works perfectly with the tone and comedy featuring plenty of clever hilarious gags.

The entertaining, funny, heartwarming and action-packed film is full of Godzilla-sized monsters and topped with a clever spin on several infamous sea creatures.

2. “Nimona”

Initially canceled after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and shut down Blue Sky Studios, “Nimona,” an adaptation of N.D. Stevenson’s graphic novel was later revived and released on Netflix to massive, well-deserved acclaim.

The sci-fi fantasy comedy follows a knight framed for a crime who joins forces with the titular shape-shifting teenage girl, Nimona, to prove his innocence. The film is fun, thoughtful, epic and beautiful.

Chloe Grace-Moretz’ homerun performance as the titular character injects this movie with a sense of both delicious anarchy yet heartfelt emotion, alongside some fun banter with Riz Ahmed’s equally wonderful performance. Furthermore, the movie’s gorgeous 2D animation breathes life and chaos into this futuristic fantasy world to make it not only impressive but also sincerely emotional, with its LGBTQ+ themes about acceptance.

This movie, a true delight both narrative and visually for all audiences to enjoy.

1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Following the events of “Into the Spider-Verse,” Miles Morales is thrown across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. There, he encounters and clashes with a team of Spider-People called the Spider Society on handling a new threat and what it means to be a hero.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is visually impressive, with so many different art techniques for each character’s own unique style, from Gwen’s watercolor aesthetic to the haunting Lovecraftian chaos of The Spot. Furthermore, the movie explores more of Miles’ character by diving into the question of what one is willing to sacrifice to be a superhero. The overarching narrative fits this story perfectly, as Miles wants to be Spider-Man, part of the Spider Society and save the people he loves all at the same time.

Additionally, the incredible voice cast, including Hailee Steinfield, Oscar Isaac and Daniel Kaluuya, pairs with creative action sequences and an amazing script to form yet another spectacular web of a movie.

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza