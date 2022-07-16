Top 5 summer camp horror movies

Summer camps and horror movies go together a little too well at times. Some of the best horror movies to grace the big screen have summer camps involved, which makes it hard to decide the best one. Something about teenagers getting killed off one by one while arts and crafts are being made in the cabin next door is a concept both hilarious and terrifying.

If you are looking for some campy slashers to get take your summer to the next level, allow these five films to make a lasting impression.

“Friday the 13th” (1980)

One of the most influential horror films of all time, yet it is far from the best in its respective franchise. There are many reasons why this film about mommy issues is only number 5 on the list. “Friday the 13th” set the blueprint for a majority of the summer camp slashers and even a number of its sequels moving forward.

The franchise is known for Jason Voorhees, but he is not in his iconic form. Instead, the lovely Betsy Palmer plays the killer and is easily the best part of the film. The characters act with no common sense, so it’s easy for our killer mother to rack up an impressive body count. Everything from the setting of the film to its practical effects makes this an instant watch for the summertime.

“The Burning” (1981)

This film aligns with plenty of others by desperately trying to cash in on the impact “Friday the 13th” made. What may be even more interesting is the step up in quality over the previously mentioned. “The Burning” may not be the most known of its kind, but it certainly feels like a more polished summer camp slasher.

The characters are more distinguishable, and watching the extras in this film provides a different level of entertainment. When you think of cheesy horror movies about the summertime, “The Burning” just fits the mold a little better. This is the one for you if you are a lover of practical effects.

It can be easy to underestimate this underrated classic, which is honestly the best way to go about watching it. Expect the weirdest and receive the most entertaining summertime slasher you have never heard of.

“Midsommar” (2019)

By definition, this movie fits in nicely and tidily along with its horror movie siblings. Instead of a summer camp with s’mores, there is a camp in the summertime with Swedish people. They are practically interchangeable.

“Midsommar” may not be the most exciting film you watch this summer but Florence Pugh makes the viewing worth it. This is definitely the most uncomfortable watch on the list as well.

From top to bottom, the film sets new standards for modern horror. Ari Aster knocked it out of the park with his follow-up to “Hereditary.” Picking this for a movie night with your friends will surely keep you from ever picking again but let it be known that you went out swinging.

“Sleepaway Camp” (1983)

While “Friday the 13th” may have one of the biggest plot twists in movie history, “Sleepaway Camp” has the twists to end all twists. It is one of those movies you most likely stumble upon by accident, but it changes your life forever. None of the characters act like real people and each second of screen time is entertaining because of it.

There are so many lovely things to say about this cult classic, but it’s most important to go in as uninformed as possible. Most importantly, “Sleepaway Camp” perfectly captures that summer feeling.

Quoting this film infinitely is an inescapable fate. This list wouldn’t exist without this camp-fest from nearly 40 years ago.

“Fear Street Part Two: 1978” (2021)

When “The Fear Street” trilogy hit Netflix last year, no one could have predicted just how good it was going to be. This middle chapter of the trilogy excels extremely well at following up the first film while setting up the finale. It takes place in a summer camp, paying homage to all the films listed before it on this list.

Before she was running up that hill in Stranger Things, Sadie Sink gave the best performance in this film and arguably the whole trilogy. “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” has all the best qualities of the other films on this list, while managing to have that extra splash of summer to take it up a notch. Watching this film could mean watching the entire trilogy, which is something that could not be recommended more by yours truly.

