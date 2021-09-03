Top five films of 2021 so far

We are well past the halfway point of 2021 and have seen a lot of great films. Movies like “Dune” and “Halloween Kills” will likely take over the movie world in October, but with the start of a new semester, it’s time to step back and appreciate some of the best movies we’ve seen so far this year.

5. “A Quiet Place Part II”

What makes “A Quiet Place Part II” so great is the feeling it gave audiences across theaters everywhere. This movie was truly the “Welcome back to theaters!” movie for a lot of people, and it delivered in every way. Not only was it better than the first installment, but it also created a new sense of fear that was missing from the first film. “A Quiet Place” showed a bunch of unique gadgets used for silencing noise, but when those gadgets are no longer a factor in the sequel, the audience feels the same uncertainty the family in the movie feels. It was everything I wanted it to be, plus more, and I will recommend this horror sequel any chance I get.

4. “The Green Knight”

I gave my full thoughts on this film here. However, I will admit my thoughts have changed since my first review, and my love for this movie has only grown as the days have gone by. There was a lot to unpack when the credits finally rolled for “The Green Knight,” and after digging through the subtext and hidden meaning, this movie truly cements itself as one of the best 2021 has given us so far. I have never latched onto fantasy as much as other people have, but this is one of the exceptions where every unfolded layer pulls me in further and further. See this one on the biggest screen possible.

3. “Candyman”

It looks like we have another horror sequel on the list. Nia DaCosta brought so much to this movie, and no one could have elevated it in the way she did. The only problem I had with this movie is there wasn’t enough. When the credits were rolling, I was pretty much begging for more of the world DaCosta created. It was brilliant in every way, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gives one of the best performances of the year so far. This film just came out, so do what you can to support it. As a horror film, everything a horror fan could ask for is there, and I found myself fully invested from the start of the film to the end. If nothing else, it is easily the prettiest movie I have seen this year.

2. “The Fear Street Trilogy”

I am going to break my own rules, but let me explain myself. This trilogy works best as one cohesive story. Each movie stands on its own in a special way, but it becomes really special if you view all three movies as one long story. I reviewed all three films for the Daily, and my opinions have not changed at all. These films were such a treat, and if you are a horror fan in any way, these were made for you. Each film gets better than the last and sets a new standard. The trilogy was made for horror fans by horror fans, and it shows in every aspect. I had to debate with myself about not putting this at number one because I love this trilogy so much. All three films are on Netflix, and they are easily the best thing to come from the streaming service this year.

1. “The Suicide Squad”

When this year ends, we will be able to say we received one of the best superhero movies of all time. James Gunn cemented himself as one of the best, if not the best, comic book movie directors of all time. Margot Robbie returns as the iconic Harley Quinn, and we even get new fan favorites like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. There are a million things to love about this film, and it all starts with the studio letting Gunn do whatever he wanted. I didn’t think John Cena having the best performance of 2021 would be on my bingo card this year, but I am sure glad it is. Of all the movies on this list, the only one I immediately went to rewatch was “The Suicide Squad,” which was the only thing I needed to figure out which film got to land my number one spot. My words will never do this film justice, but believe me when I say there is something for everyone in this film.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles