Top five most anticipated movies of 2021

While the release dates of almost all of these movies remain uncertain, it is still exciting to sit down and see what movies everyone can’t want to see. Following are my top five movies that I’m most excited to see this year, with hopes that we will be able to safely see them:

Chloé Zhao is calling the shots for one of the most important Marvel movies to date. With no trailers of footage shown to the public yet, this movie is going to sit at number five for me. I have learned to trust what they do at Marvel Studios and with a cast like this movie has, there is plenty to be excited for. Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, along with Richard Madden and Kit Harington, will be the ones to set the tone for this new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with no footage shown, there is still good reason for everyone to be eager to see this one.

I remember seeing the trailer for this movie way back at the beginning of 2020. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starring in a movie taking place in the “Saw” universe is something that a lot of people can be excited for. I have noticed a lot of horror franchises are getting chances to reinvent themselves, with “Halloween” and “Scream” being at the front, so it is good to see a movie like this come out after a franchise like “Saw” began to really lose its taste and become a vulgar slate of movies in the end. Whether you like crime-solving movies or terrifying horror flicks, “Spiral” could be for you.

I would love to talk about how insane the cast of this movie is, but I am afraid that I would run out of space. Most notably, the amazing Margot Robbie is returning to her iconic Harley Quinn role, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is behind the camera for one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year. There is also no trailer for this movie just yet, but Gunn has said all the filming is done and the movie is cut to his liking. DC Comics has been on a roll with some of its movies recently, and fans who are waiting for an interpretation of the Suicide Squad that is not headache-inducing are ready for this roller coaster of a film to be released.

This is the movie I think everyone is ready for. So much can be said about the hype that this movie has to live up to, and normally when expectations are set extremely high, it is a recipe for disaster. For some reason, my gut is telling me that this movie has high expectations and will still exceed them by a long shot. This has the potential to be the next classic science fiction film of our generation, and the cast line for this movie is so perfect and huge, you will have to look at the whole thing for yourself. I know that there is a big argument in the entertainment business about what should be put on streaming services and what should be shown in theaters, especially in the time we live in, but if it were safe for us to go to the movies, I think that this is the movie everyone would be rushing to see. Denis Villeneuve is known for his brilliance in the director’s chair, and I think his list of classics will only increase when “Dune” is able to hit the big screen.

“Halloween Kills”

I hope I am not the only one who is on the edge of their seat and counting down the days until “Halloween Kills” comes out. David Gordon Green has pumped new life into one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, and being a horror fan has never been better. The greatest final girl of all time, Jamie Lee Curtis, is back as Laurie Strode. This is the second movie of a trilogy, so it is even more exciting to think that there is another movie to come out after this one. I would wear a hazmat suit to go see this movie in theaters right now, but I think the safer choice is to wait until this is all over. The horror genre is often overlooked in every aspect possible, so I had to make sure I showed some love to my favorite franchise ever, to wrap up this list.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles