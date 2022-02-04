Top five most anticipated movies of 2022

Another crazy year is ahead, which means a lot of us will rely on movie releases to stay mentally stable. Whether it is superheroes beating the bad guys or slasher icons killing groups of innocent people for the hundredth time, the slate of movies coming out this year is extremely exciting. Everyone has their most anticipated film to hit the big screen in 2022, so here are my top five.

“X”

It wouldn’t be a list of most anticipated films without at least one entry from A24. From director Ti West, this film follows a group of young filmmakers who are in the middle of making an adult film. They set up shop in a farmhouse, where their older hosts seem to fill a similar role with most older couples in horror films. Of the five films I chose, I know the least about this one, but having Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi in your cast is sure to pull in a big audience. Just one view of this twisted Texas trailer and you will find yourself counting down the days until this film hits theaters.

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Do I even need to say anything else? Olivia Wilde’s next film appears to be taking a mysterious thriller approach, and I am fully on board. I was a huge fan of “Booksmart” and I feel it is a safe bet to say I am going to be a huge fan of this film as well. The details of what lies underneath this film may be pretty unknown, but with Pugh and Styles as your leads, elaboration isn’t a necessity. We often see social media hyper-fixated on whatever show or movie is popular at the moment, like with “Euphoria” right now. Twitter and TikTok are probably preparing, as I write this, for the tidal wave of content coming from the hands of this film.

“Nope”

There is no one in the industry doing horror like Jordan Peele, and we will see his distance from the competition grow even further after his newest film comes out. Peele reuniting with Daniel Kaluuya is a huge recipe for success, as well as bringing in Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun to the equation. Peele has taken over the horror genre, and it has been one of the best things to happen to the horror community. Outside of the cast, we know nothing about the film, but Peele’s name is enough to get anyone excited for his newest project.

‘The Black Phone”

Scott Derrickson directed “Doctor Strange” so this somewhat counts as a superhero movie right? I can’t describe how bad I want to see this movie, and I was absolutely devastated when it was delayed to later this year. Ethan Hawke looks to be giving us his most terrifying role ever, and I could not be more on board. This may be cheating, but early reactions to this horror flick have been overwhelmingly positive, making this skyrocket to my number two spot. Whether it is good or bad, this film looks like it is going to be absolutely terrifying.

“Halloween Ends”

Am I becoming predictable yet? Look, I know “Halloween Kills” was a misstep for a lot of people, but if there is one thing everyone can agree on, we all really want to see how this story is going to end. David Gordon Green is back to put a bow on his trilogy, and Jamie Lee Curtis is back to make sure evil finally dies. With shooting going on right now, you can already sense the hype starting to build for the last matchup between Laurie Strode versus Michael Myers. I have always been, and always will be, a huge fan of this franchise, so no matter what happens I will be extremely excited.

Image source IMDb, Warner Bros. Pictures