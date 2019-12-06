Top five unique holiday movies

There is an abundance of movies strictly centered on or about Christmas, but what about the ones that focus on other holidays around Christmastime? Whether it be Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other holiday, this list will focus on the ranking of the top five movies set around the holiday season and not just Christmas:

1. “Batman Returns”

“Batman Returns” is the holiday movie to end all holiday movies. The film seems to thrive off of the fact that no specific holiday is explicitly mentioned in the film, leading it to contain some of the most gorgeous, haunting shots in any comic book film ever thanks to the traditional holiday iconography in each scene and the gorgeous backdrops of snow-drenched Gotham City. Then, thanks to Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton’s elaborate costumes, it looks like an office holiday party gone completely wrong. “Batman Returns” will continue to live on in infamy as the pinnacle comic book holiday movie.

2. “American Tail”

“American Tail” follows a Russian-Jewish family of mice when an anti-Jewish arson attack disrupts the family’s Hanukkah celebration. Soon after this, Fievel Mousekewitz and his family board a ship to head to America, when Fievel gets separated from his family. This is a more subtle tail (sorry) about the Cossacks attack on Russia in 1885 and how that affected the Jewish people there, but it is still a charming animated film that is prime for holiday viewing even if those undertones are hidden beneath some deep messages.

3. “Eight Crazy Nights”

Adam Sandler’s 2002 crude animated comedy has presented itself in the pantheon of animated holiday movies, even if the whole thing is a bit ridiculous. But, it is Adam Sandler so a degree of that should be expected. What “Eight Crazy Nights” does do well though is subvert expectations of what is expected of being an animated holiday movie, because it is certainly not for kids. After Sandler’s character gets in trouble with the law and is forced to spend his holiday performing doing community service as a referee. It does not specify what exact holiday the movies takes place in, but there is certainly some holiday feeling throughout the film even if it is more crude than most animated holiday films.

4. “American Psycho”

This may seem like a really weird choice to some, but it is always important to highlight horror films that happens to take place during the holiday season. While the aforementioned holiday is never explicitly specified in the film, “American Psycho” features some gleeful violence and crazy bloodshed all in the name of the holidays! If you are looking to watch something that might make your stomach turn or make you look at the holidays in a bleaker light, “American Psycho” is the movie for you.

5. Rugrats Kwanzaa Special

This is more of a special episode of the long-running series, but it absolutely fits here. The special follows the gang of Rugrats as they visit Susie’s great-aunt, Aunt T. as she tells them the story of Kwanzaa and Susie’s anxieties about growing-up. It is a shorter little special episode, but it still manages to pack an emotional punch whilst highlighting the importance of Kwanzaa. Anyone who does to know a lot about Kwanzaa should seek this one out because it is surprisingly informational.

