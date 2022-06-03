‘Top Gun: Maverick’ perfectly soars with a need for speed

Since this year started, I have taken many trips to the movie theater. With every trip came a trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”, which did absolutely nothing for me. I never cared for the original “Top Gun” at any point in my life, and the thought of a sequel preparing for take-off almost 40 years later seemed like another cash-in on nostalgia. Once all this frustration built up to its maximum potential, I decided the only logical thing to do was go and see the film. It only took five minutes into “Top Gun: Maverick” to realize I had been wrong the whole time and I was watching one of the best movies 2022 had to offer.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been maneuvering around any type of promotion for more than 30 years. His love of the skies has kept him grounded as a test pilot for the Navy. When an urgent mission calls upon young pilots to serve their country, Maverick is summoned to make sure everyone is prepared by one of the best to ever do it.

You can count on Tom Cruise to give a brilliant performance in any action movie he stars in. While I could go on about how his performance takes this movie to new heights, I would argue the supporting cast in this movie is what makes it even better than the original. Miles Teller, playing Rooster, steals the entire show. Every single second he spends on screen is when the movie is truly hitting its stride. When being introduced, Teller leading the pack of young pilots was a recipe for perfection. Equal in his scene-stealing ability is Glen Powell, who arrogantly portrays Hangman. This whole cast puts on an entertaining show, with way more depth and emotion than I could have ever imagined.

With all the planes flying around, it can be pretty easy to skim over the fact this movie has an admirable amount of heart in it. Letting go of the past and not allowing it to affect the relationships you have with good people may be an extremely plain message, but it is delivered to the audience with extreme care. Everything I have to say about this movie can be summed up by me doing some iteration of a fist pump while exclaiming, “Movies are cool!” at the top of my lungs.

There are so many impressive segments, whether they were done practically or digitally, and it was one of those instances where I wanted to rewatch it instantly after it was over. I do believe they did a majority of the footage in the actual air with actual planes, which makes things so much more enjoyable. Trust me, you do not need to have a complex understanding of planes to have fun here. All you need to know is planes can go fast and they can go extra fast when Tom Cruise flies them. I recently wrote a piece about how summer blockbusters are nothing but dumb fun, and this movie could not fit the description of it more perfectly.

You know a movie is special when it can unify the internet and everyone is talking about how much they loved it. I could not have told you a single name of a plane they flew in the movie, but I can proudly admit Miles Teller playing football on the beach is worthy of any award it applies for. “Top Gun: Maverick” feels so niche, yet there is something for everyone within it. It is truly special and you can feel every ounce of effort within it. So if you have a need for speed or want to take a highway to the danger zone, try finding a theater to land in to watch this one with as many friends and family as possible.

Jaden’s Rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration By Jazmine Garcia