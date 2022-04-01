Top musicians and performers from Texas

Music is one of many art forms that I’ve always had respect for. From the classic tracks and projects that have stood the test of time to the dumpster fire of cringe, music can bring about so many different emotions.

It’s great when a performer from home gets to enjoy the spotlight shining on them. No matter where you’re from, feeling pride for someone from your neck of the woods can be quite exciting.

Megan Thee Stallion

This Texan rap queen made herself known in the industry a few years ago with her track “Big Ole Freak.” One of her best songs and I’ll hear no argument saying otherwise. Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has been praised for her solid tracks, unique personality and presence and for being a great performer and one of the many women who’ve come to make their mark among their peers in hip hop. As much as I enjoy the genre, even I’ll admit it always tended to lean more towards the men. Megan rarely misses with the tracks I’ve heard from her so far and I can’t wait to check out the rest of her discography.

Beyoncé

I knew if I didn’t discuss the Queen B that the Bey Hive would go after me. For that reason and because I want to, I’ll discuss the goddess amongst us mere mortals that is Beyoncé. From her time in Destiny’s Child to her solo material and even her collaborations with other performers, she’s rarely missed with her tracks. Beyoncé’s vocals are some of the best from any performer, her presence as a performer is one reason she’s earned her status as a legend and icon. She’s irreplaceable. She has shown women and girls how to run the world and knows how to lift off as the Houston rocket that she is.

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves

Country music is a genre that I’ve always enjoyed and held dear to me personally. I want to discuss some of the women who have made names for themselves in the genre. Each of them hails from Texas, and have made fantastic songs and albums and have worked hard to get where they are. And I had to shout out our fellow Eagle Morris.

Post Malone

This rapper/singer and songwriter has gone from being known for “White Iverson” to proving he could tackle any genre he goes through with his work in pop, hip hop, R&B and trap. He’s proven himself as a performer through his solid pick of beats, his songwriting and his variety with vocal inflections and tones.

Other Texan performers to check out are Travis Scott, Willie Nelson, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Normani, Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Foxx, Meat Loaf (Go Eagles), Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Selena, Todrick Hall and Pentatonix.

Featured Illustration By J. Robynn Aviles