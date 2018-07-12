North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Torchy’s Tacos to open new Denton location

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Torchy’s Tacos to open new Denton location

Torchy’s Tacos to open new Denton location
July 12
15:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Torchy’s Tacos is opening a new location in Denton on July 17, adding to the already growing number of businesses on University Drive.

With there being no foreseeable end to the growth in Denton — and the new Torchy’s opening on top of that — many feel that even more traffic will be brought to the area.

“I think [University] is definitely a better choice than [Loop 288 for a location],” Denton resident Ruby Pumphrey said. “I don’t think [Loop 288] gets as much business as [University].”

After hearing from Denton residents, Torchy’s knew that they had to open a location here, Torchy’s Tacos Marketing Director Stacey Floberg said.

Denton is an awesome city that is rich in community involvement and forward thinking – two things that make Denton a great home for Torchy’s,” Floberg said. “After we received numerous requests from members of the Denton community to bring a Torchy’s Tacos to the town, we knew we would be welcome with open arms.”

Pumphrey used to work at the Sam’s Club in the Rayzor Ranch area and has watched the area evolve over the years. She feels that Torchy’s will be the next game changer for the area.

“I know WinCo was a big changer for Rayzor Ranch, at least for the Sam’s Club,” Pumphrey said. “Everyone was [worried] because WinCo is basically a Sam’s with no membership.”

However, despite the new competition in town, Pumphrey feels that the surrounding food stores will not really be affected. The Torchy’s Tacos team toured the area and fell in love with the location.

“It was clear that Denton was the perfect match for the culture that Torchy’s Tacos embodies,” Floberg said. “We’re thankful for our success and the opportunity it gives us to give back. That’s why we do our best to donate our tacos, time and treasure to worthy causes in the communities we serve, which now includes Denton.”

Aster Mulugeta, a family and consumer science junior, has been counting down the days until the store’s opening.

“It’s honestly one of my favorite places to eat, so I’m excited that there will be one here in town now,” Mulugeta said. “Everyone loves tacos, and on top of being close to two universities, you know that place is going to constantly be packed with students. I think it’ll be worth the long line, though.”

Mulugeta is from Garland, Texas, about an hour drive away from Denton. When she’s back home with her family, the nearest Torchy’s location is only a 15-minute drive away.

“Now that there’s going to be one in town, I won’t have to wait until I visit my family to grab Torchy’s,” Mulugeta said. “It’ll be just a trip down the road.”

Featured image: Torchy’s Tacos is opening a new location in Denton on the corner of University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street. Its grand opening is Monday, July 16. Josh Jamison 

Tags
380Grand OpeningTorchy's Tacosuniversity drive
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Rebecca Najera

Rebecca Najera

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

12th July 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Top Block Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: Here’s a look ahead at tomorrow’s issue of @ntdaily but also a preview of a new look for future editions of the North Texa…

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
“The Student Government Association believes that by providing free feminine hygiene products, we are ensuring equa… https://t.co/XI4g1qiKXy

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: Also‼️I am hiring for a special publications designer @ntdaily!You don’t even have to be a journalism major! Just a cre…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: The renovations include the addition of a gender-neutral bathroom, an ADA accessible wheelchair ramp, electrical and plumbing…

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
“Honestly, I just started looking at what was available in cat boarding, & it’s kind of sad,” Pennington said. “Mos… https://t.co/BaBbLqSZEH

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.