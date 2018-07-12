Torchy’s Tacos to open new Denton location

Torchy’s Tacos is opening a new location in Denton on July 17, adding to the already growing number of businesses on University Drive.

With there being no foreseeable end to the growth in Denton — and the new Torchy’s opening on top of that — many feel that even more traffic will be brought to the area.

“I think [University] is definitely a better choice than [Loop 288 for a location],” Denton resident Ruby Pumphrey said. “I don’t think [Loop 288] gets as much business as [University].”

After hearing from Denton residents, Torchy’s knew that they had to open a location here, Torchy’s Tacos Marketing Director Stacey Floberg said.

“Denton is an awesome city that is rich in community involvement and forward thinking – two things that make Denton a great home for Torchy’s,” Floberg said. “After we received numerous requests from members of the Denton community to bring a Torchy’s Tacos to the town, we knew we would be welcome with open arms.”

Pumphrey used to work at the Sam’s Club in the Rayzor Ranch area and has watched the area evolve over the years. She feels that Torchy’s will be the next game changer for the area.

“I know WinCo was a big changer for Rayzor Ranch, at least for the Sam’s Club,” Pumphrey said. “Everyone was [worried] because WinCo is basically a Sam’s with no membership.”

However, despite the new competition in town, Pumphrey feels that the surrounding food stores will not really be affected. The Torchy’s Tacos team toured the area and fell in love with the location.

“It was clear that Denton was the perfect match for the culture that Torchy’s Tacos embodies,” Floberg said. “We’re thankful for our success and the opportunity it gives us to give back. That’s why we do our best to donate our tacos, time and treasure to worthy causes in the communities we serve, which now includes Denton.”

Aster Mulugeta, a family and consumer science junior, has been counting down the days until the store’s opening.

“It’s honestly one of my favorite places to eat, so I’m excited that there will be one here in town now,” Mulugeta said. “Everyone loves tacos, and on top of being close to two universities, you know that place is going to constantly be packed with students. I think it’ll be worth the long line, though.”

Mulugeta is from Garland, Texas, about an hour drive away from Denton. When she’s back home with her family, the nearest Torchy’s location is only a 15-minute drive away.

“Now that there’s going to be one in town, I won’t have to wait until I visit my family to grab Torchy’s,” Mulugeta said. “It’ll be just a trip down the road.”

Featured image: Torchy’s Tacos is opening a new location in Denton on the corner of University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street. Its grand opening is Monday, July 16. Josh Jamison