Toxic friendships are just as debilitating as unhealthy romantic relationships

Conversations about toxic relationships tend to focus on rocky romantic relationships, but toxic friendships can be just as detrimental. Friendships, like romantic relationships, can negatively impact individuals depending on factors such as duration, similarities and closeness.

However, since romance gained traction on social media platforms, overlooking friendships is common and sympathy is a habitual response to individuals who disclose their experiences. Whether friendly or romantic, individuals stuck in an unhealthy relationship risk destroying their physical and mental health and self-confidence while also developing distrust towards remaining or future connections.

Frequent social media users are no stranger to the routine pictures and videos regarding toxic relationships, usually sporting headlines like “Top 10 Worst Red Flags in a Man” or “The Types of Women to Avoid.” These posts typically cater to romantic relationships, which is astonishing considering the number of stories I hear daily from people complaining about their friendships.

In the United States, 84 percent of women and 75 percent of men report having at least one toxic friendship in their life, according to Forbes. Furthermore, one in three U.S. adults struggle with friendly intimacy and express dissatisfaction with their current connections, including their closest friends.

For adolescents, the challenge of maintaining friendships increases significantly. Starting from the seventh grade, one percent of companionships in the U.S. remain intact for five years or more, according to a study conducted by Florida Atlantic University. Considering this, if middle and high schoolers lack the proper knowledge to retain friendships, how can they evaluate when a platonic relationship turns sour, especially at such a vulnerable age?

What happens once a person finds themselves in a toxic friendship? Most individuals are usually oblivious to their friend’s descent into toxicity because they seem delightful on the exterior, but the connection gradually becomes centered around them – a leisurely demise. These friends seem envious of accomplishments and inconsiderate of their friends’ best interests.

Like all human relationships, rose-colored glasses are applicable aside from romance. Those in toxic friendships are oblivious not because they choose to be, but because they wear rose-colored glasses, excusing questionable actions and justifying their companionship since optimism blinds them.

Instead of feeling validated and content, unhealthy friendships bombard the person with dread and pessimism and deplete their physical and mental energy. The further they progress, the worse the damage is to the suffering individual, especially their mental health. Depending on how long these friendships last, they can lead to stress, depression, lack of sleep and lower self-esteem and increased anxiety, according to an addiction therapist at Delamere.

Another common factor prominent in any unhealthy relationship is manipulation, including guilt-tripping, gaslighting and controlling through objectifying their victims. Individuals in toxic friendships find themselves increasingly nervous about obligations associated with the friend, feeling taken advantage of, suppressing their feelings to prevent an argument with the friend and feeling physically and emotionally unsafe. Victims and their pessimism become more noticeable, and consequently, expect every friendship to be taxing.

Unfortunately, I have experienced being a part of a toxic friendship, which was far from pleasant. Rose-colored glasses did not hinder my judgment, but I still felt obligated to remain friends with them because I had nowhere else to go and no other friends to ask for advice.

I yearned for validation through my academic or extracurricular abilities, appearance or personality. I felt insecure and unwanted but fortunate enough to have friends, so I was grateful. I remained friends with them for three years while feeling these emotions daily.

Truthfully, I was miserable and pessimistic, my accomplishments underappreciated, and my conflicts downplayed. I finally gathered the courage to leave and while I was uncertain about the future of my friendships during my last years of high school, I was relieved. The feeling was unforgettable. I was no longer suffocating and fighting to breathe, and instead, freedom was a feather brushing my fingertips.

As someone who has experienced and observed toxic friendships, I beg bystanders and friends to intervene. Even though toxic relationships and friendships are equally detrimental, society rarely acknowledges just how bad unhealthy friendships are for the human psyche.

Every relationship can potentially turn toxic, yet romantic and familial relationships are most commonly highlighted in modern media. If we collectively recognize the severity of unhealthy friendships on the same platform as romantic and familial ones, we are a step closer to normalizing the vocalization of damaging companionship.

