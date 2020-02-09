Track and field finish in Norman with more personal bests

Despite starting off the spring semester with low marks, North Texas’ track and field team managed to make improvements tonight as they participated in the 2020 JD Marvin ​Invitational located in Norman, Oklahoma.

Junior Valencia Bullock achieved a lifetime best record for triple jump, scoring a mark of 12.40 meters. As for high jump, freshman Charlotte Kerr also surpassed her personal record for 1.78 meters. The throwers continue to achieve consistent improvement as the season drives on for the Mean Green. North Texas’ weight throwers have recorded higher marks from the last meet as well.

“Nice day for our team. We competed well,” Carl Sheffield, coach for the track and field team, said. “Lots of good efforts leading into the championship part of our season.”

With 2-3 athletes ranking in each weight throwing final round, more personal best performances were shown from the men’s weight throwing category, where freshman Wardell Glaspie had a 15.97 meter throw as well as sophomore Chris Saminiego with a 17.52 throw. For shot put, sophomore Kendall Maples broke his old personal ranking to a higher level of 15.17 meters.

Junior Jaleisa Shaffer improved upon her previous best of 15.78 meters for weight throw, as well as freshman Christina Thomas regarding her own record of 14.70 meters. ​But while improvements have been made tonight, Sheffield said his team is making up for what he considered to be a rocky start to the season.

“It’s been a tough four weeks,” Sheffield said. “We’re looking forward to getting some last-minute fine-tuning for the conference championships.”

Featured Image: Senior Florian Lussy and fellow teammate attend track practice on Feb. 4, 2020. Image by Scout Streit