Track and field’s finish in Conference USA event keeps teams out of NCAA indoor championships

Track and field's finish in Conference USA event keeps teams out of NCAA indoor championships

February 24

February 24
13:46 2020
The night of Feb. 23, the Mean Green track and field teams competed in the Championship USA meet in Birmingham, Alabama. It is now the end of the indoor season and UNT will not be returning until March 12 at the University of Texas-Arlington for the start of the outdoor season.  

“Not our best day,” director Carl Sheffield said. “Just not enough quality points in enough events. Lost some key individuals to injury and recovering from injuries.”

The team would have returned for the NCAA Indoor Championships, also located in Birmingham, following qualifications. However, not enough points were scored and they now must begin preparing for the next four weeks to compete in outdoor meets against rival schools such as Texas and Texas-Arlington. 

Some athletes that scored high marks were Bailey Ashmore and Sydney Salinas in the pole vault where Ashmore vaulted 4.06 meters with a personal best for second place, and shortly after came Salinas with a vault of 3.86 meters for fourth place. 

Freshman sprinter Karlington Anunagba won second in the 60-meter dash in 6.73 seconds. Other runners, such as sophomore Antonio Delacruz and junior Aneesa Scott placed well, with Delacruz coming in fourth for the 60-meter dash and Scott earning third place in sprints. 

The male 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Ziphion Reevey, Davonye Jones, Yannick Kalidas and James Moten, all earned seventh place. 

We’ll use the next four weeks to prepare for the outdoor season,” Sheffield said. “We need to get in some quality training time.”

Featured Image: Freshman TJ Walker practices sprinting on Feb. 4, 2020. Image by Scout Streit

