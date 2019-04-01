Track record books rewritten on the final day of Texas Relays

North Texas finished their three-day track and field meet at the Texas Relays with sophomore thrower Haley Walker breaking North Texas’ 16-year old school record in the discus.

The Texas Relays had over 200 university teams that participated in the meet which contained 2,400 athletes at the collegiate level, along with 715 high school teams including over 4,300 athletes. A day before the meet director of track and field Carl Sheffield spoke in a press conference about going to competing in the Texas Relays.

“It will be good experience competing in such a high-profile competition right in our backyard,” Sheffield said. “Texas Relays is one of the most prestigious track events in the country. We look forward to the challenge and competition.”

Walker’s record-breaking distance of 51.29 meters at the Texas Relays exceeded Jessica Henderson’s mark of 50.95 meters, established during the 2003 season. Walker’s new record bested her own previous mark of 50.08 meters, which she set during the Conference Outdoor Championships last season. During the previous meet at the Baylor Invitational, Walker secured the discus title after throwing for a mark of 47.97 meters.

Freshman thrower Zion Hill broke the North Texas track and field record for the longest javelin throw. He scored a record-breaking measurement of 69.15 meters, exceeding senior thrower Javier Lopez-lbarra’s mark of 66.55 meters set last season. Hill recently garnered a score of 64.85 meters that won him second place in the Wes Kittley Invitational hosted by Abilene Christian.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team finished with a season-best time of 39.96 seconds to garner their seventh-place spot after competing with 41 other teams. The 4×100 relay team consisted of freshmen Davonye Jones and Antonio Delacruz, sophomore Darien Porter and senior James Cole.

“Overall we had a really good meet,” Sheffield said. “We competed well in all the events. After being disqualified for running out of the zone at Baylor Invitational last week, the men’s 4×100 relay responded with an outstanding performance. It’s good to see that fast of a time this early.”

The women’s 4×200 team, consisting of sophomores Alia Holmes, Aneesa Scott, Cecily Edwards and Lyric Choice, finished with a ninth-place time of 1:38.76.

UP NEXT: On April 6, North Texas will have its first Mean Green home meet since the 2014 season. The new Soccer and track & field stadium will be debuted with a ribbon cutting ceremony which will begin at 2:15. Field events will begin 10 a.m. and running events will start at 2:30 p.m. shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I’m really looking forward to running at home next week. Our teams seem to be excited about showing off the new track,” Sheffield said. “It will be good for our fans, students and our administration for the work they have put into this facility.”

Featured Image: Mean Green sophomore Darien Porter runs sprints during the first practice at UNT’s new track facility. Image by: Will Baldwin.