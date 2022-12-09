Transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore focused on finishing the season out strong

After leading the University of the Incarnate Word women’s basketball team to a conference title in 2021, junior guard Jaaucklyn Moore decided to transfer to North Texas.

Moore said wanting more of a challenge motivated her to make the move.

“I wanted to go somewhere bigger and I feel like we achieved all that we could have achieved by winning a conference title,” Moore said. “I needed to experience success at a higher level and thankfully it is a lot closer to home.”

In 2021, Moore averaged 17.3 points per game, which led the Cardinals and earned her a spot on the First-Team All-Southland Conference list. Head coach Jalie Mitchell said she was pleased to see Moore join the team.

“I can’t even explain how excited I was because she is a huge scoring threat, knows how to play the game and she is a natural athlete when it comes to IQ and she certainly isn’t afraid to take the big shot,” Mitchell said. “Jaaucklyn [Moore] is extremely hard on herself, but I think that is just the competitor in her, which I love about her because we actually have that in common.”

Scoring is not the only way Moore can contribute to her team’s success — she also led the Cardinals in assists and steals during last season. Moore said it is her experience and knowledge of the game that allows her to come away with steals.

“My experience from playing the game allows me to make a lot of reads and anticipate where passes are going,” Moore said. “I definitely always take pride in being aggressive on the defensive end of the court.”

Moore’s teammate, senior guard Quincy Noble, is competing in her third year as a member of North Texas. Since the addition of Moore, Noble and the rest of her teammates have been able to feed off her energy.

“Her ability to shoot along with her swagger and how she carries herself allows the rest of the team to feed off of her,” Noble said. “She has great footwork and I feel like I do as well, so we just get each other going and we are able to find each other a lot because we are two of the best shooters on the team.”

The team is off to an overall record of 2-6. While it is not the start the Mean Green expected, Moore said they know exactly what they need to do to turn their season around.

“We need to improve our defense, our aggressiveness and how much we communicate as a team in order to win a conference championship,” Moore said. “We all know what we need to do to win, but it’s about all of us actually being committed to those things before the season is over.”

Not including Moore, the team has eight other new players. Noble said the team must learn how to finish games and work together.

“There have been a lot of games that we lost just because we are young and lack experience, but we were winning the entire game, we just didn’t close it out,” Noble said. “Learning how to close out games [and] time management because it’s the little things we didn’t know as a young team, but I’m confident that we will go into conference and finish strong.”

In eight games this season, Moore is averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 24 percent from the field. Mitchell said she is not worried about her early season struggles, but wants Moore to utilize her other skills as a basketball player.

“She stays in the gym, she loves what she does and I know she wants to be great at it,” Mitchell said.

Moore said she looks forward to the rest of her journey at North Texas, but she emphasized wanting to improve all areas of her game.

“Personal goals are obviously to make the all-conference team multiple times, but as a team goal, I feel like we should finish top three in conference every season,” Moore said. “Honestly, staying in the gym and practicing on different parts of my game every year is how I will become the best basketball player that I can be.”

Image Source: Mean Green Sports