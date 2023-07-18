‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is more than meets the eye

The last five live-action Transformers movies have not had the best track record coming off of Michael Bay’s direction, with each film seemingly getting worse with each installment. However, the success of 2018’s “Bumblebee” seems to show a sliver of hope for these Autobots. Though not entirely perfect, “Rise of the Beasts” proves that these films have now transformed for the better.

Serving as both a “Bumblebee” sequel and a reboot of the franchise, the movie adapts the popular “Beast Wars” story and toy line from the ‘90s, introducing both the Maximals and the Terrorcons. Set in 1994, the Autobots must join forces with new allies when an ancient foe threatens the planet.

One of the highlights is Optimus Primal’s connection with humans versus Optimus Prime’s more militant leadership. The two leaders’ contrast to each other in their characters creates some great character development for Prime following the events of “Bumblebee,” where the Autobots are now stranded on Earth with no way to return to the War on Cybertron.

Prime in this movie is focused more on his Autobot comrades and their own goals rather than our human characters but grows alongside them throughout the movie. At the same time, 81-year-old Peter Cullen gives another fantastic performance as Optimus Prime, as he has for nearly four decades since Transformers began in 1984.

Additionally, human characters played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are given plenty of screen time and development, even if they do feel like tagalongs at times. Like Optimus Prime, Ramos’ character, Noah, has his own goals and agendas regarding his family and he is trying to provide for them in New York City. Noah ultimately comes into contact with the Autobot Mirage, which ties him into the main plot.

The dynamic between these two different point of views is done spectacularly under Steve Caple Jr.’s direction. Not only are both humans and Transformers interesting, but audiences are also hooked without becoming lost by the third act. While it does feel like Noah overshadows Fishback’s character, Elana, for most of the film, the pair still share plenty of fun moments and strong performances. It’s so refreshing to have likable human characters with actual motivations and growth throughout the movie — unlike the sweaty, lifeless characters from Bay’s films.

The voice cast for our transforming ensemble also gives plenty for audiences and fans to enjoy. Favorite Autobots, like Arcee and Wheeljack, are given satisfying performances by Liza Koshy and Cristo Fernandez while also staying true to the characters’ classic G1 design.

Pete Davidson’s performance as Mirage is by far the best and most notable of the film. Audiences are introduced to him in a way similar to the original 2007 movie with Bumblebee, while still being unique in its own way. Davidson’s witty and charming performance adds an extra layer of life, heart, and fun to the character alongside his chemistry-filled bromance with Noah. It’s refreshing to see the other CGI robots being injected with life and personality, rather than just focusing on Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Despite “Rise of the Beast”‘s numerous strengths, the Maximals are ultimately the ones to shine throughout the movie. Ron Pearlman’s Optimus Primal brings both the character’s raw strength and gentleness to life.

Alongside other favorites, such as Cheetor and the wise Airazor, the Maximals prove they are not just soulless CGI robots like Dinobots from “Age of Extinction.” They almost feel more majestic in terms of their character and visual qualities. More aged robotic features are paired with patches of fur or feathers that give them a nostalgic, yet modern look.

While the human side of the story is once again weaker than the robots’, Caple Jr. is able to steer the Transformers in the right direction by putting its characters and story first, rather than Bay-esque explosive action scenes. As a result, the movie nicely adapts the popular toy line with a slew of great performances from a talented cast.

Overall, it’s a fun movie that successfully transforms the franchise by going back to its basics. The engaging, entertaining adventure feels like playing with your classic Transformers toy all those years ago.

Cameron’s rating: 3.5/5

Featured Illustration by Emaan Noorzaie