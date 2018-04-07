Trautwein tosses first no hitter since 2013 as softball cruises

After suffering an upset loss on Wednesday night, North Texas took no time to get its bats going Saturday afternoon, breezing past Mississippi Valley State 11-0 in five innings on the road.

Despite pitching in weather conditions falling to below 40 degrees, freshman pitcher Hope Trautwein highlighted the win by tossing a no hitter for the Mean Green, the first since Ashley Kirk in 2013.

“Hope is a very humbled pitcher,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “I was pleased with how she threw in these cold and wet conditions. She really pounded the strike zone and just let the defense work for her.”

Trautwein continues to be the headline of the season, striking out 10 hitters and walking only one to improve her season earned run average to 2.41.

“It just boosts my confidence,” Trautwein said. “And the more confidence I have, the better I’ll be. I just got to keep it going.”

Even though the cold air seemed to be a scary thought at first, Trautwein was able to remain calm and do what she has been doing all year.

“Oh my lord it was freezing,” Trautwein said. “I had to really focus on my pitches because I didn’t want to cross up Ocho and hurt her hands. I just had to really bear down and make everything as perfect as I knew it could be.”

The offense also showed no signs of the being affected by the cold weather. The Mean Green jumped on Mississippi Valley right off the bat by tacking on five runs in the first inning and collecting 12 total hits as a team.

Every active non-pitcher on Kee’s roster got to see action on the field, but the other big story for North Texas today was when senior outfielder Grace Blagg collected her first career hit in a Mean Green uniform with an RBI single in the in the top of the second.

“It’s been a long time coming for me so it’s a great feeling,” Blagg said. “I just wanted to do the best I could for my team and take advantages of the opportunities I had.”

A second year transfer out of North Central Texas College and Denton native, Blagg came out on Saturday with something prove, going 2-for-3 with two RBI’s to top off a memorable day.

“The whole team was excited for her,” Kee said. “Grace squared the ball up every at bat she got today and now that the first hit is on the board, then the rest should come a little easier for her”.

Heading into the final two games of the series, North Texas is looking for nothing more than to end the weekend on a high note.

“We’re playing our game right now,” Trautwein said. “The biggest thing is to keep that consistency and don’t stoop down to anything below our game.”

Up next: The Mean Green will wrap up the weekend with two more games against Mississippi Valley at 11 p.m./1 p.m on Sunday.

Featured image: North Texas freshman pitcher Hope Trautwein (7) pitches the ball. , Saturday, March, 3, 2018, Lovelace Park in Denton, Texas. Jake King/