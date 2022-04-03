Traveling jeweler highlights Earth’s creations through pewter casting

Covered in metal dust and sweat outside her 1991 Toyota Winnebago Micro Warrior RV, Hailey Lynn Glass gets to work melting down pewter uncaring to whether it will be a good pouring day or not for her business.

Since August 2017, 32-year-old university alumna Glass has been making all-natural cast pewter and gemstone jewelry for her business, Lynn Mineral. Using molds of silicon or sand, Glass pours ingots of pewter paired with raw gems she sources to craft accessories.

“I keep my stones raw and natural in their authentic form so that we can honor what the Earth somehow magically made under the surface,” Glass said.

Glass combines modern designs with thrifted and found materials to sell to her customer base.

“I’ll find vintage pieces and take them apart and just use the little links of the chain or a charm, and then add it to something new, so that it is a part of something sustainable,” Glass said. “I’m very thoughtful about that.”

Glass utilizes pewter, a metal similar to silver, because its soft nature and low melting point permit stones to survive casting. After years, Glass has perfected her most used casting process called stone-in-place where the mold mimics kinetic sand.

To pursue her dream, Glass left her comfortable corporate retail job. She planned on leaving a conventional career, downsizing, and then living, traveling and making jewelry out of a van, something Glass said most people said was “crazy.”

“My initial reaction was sad because she was such a valuable employee, but I also knew it would happen,” said Emily Stoker, creative director in retail and Glass’s former colleague. “When Hailey gets an idea, she gives 100 percent. A lot of people say they will, but Hailey is the kind of person that does.”

Glass and her fiance, local musician John Earle Mainord, completely remodeled a 1991 Toyota Winnebago Micro Warrior RV into a home. Becoming a mobile jeweler was a decision that proved to be beneficial to her business as they have found success the past three summers selling at markets in Washington state.

Between travels and when not at craft fairs, Glass finds wholesale accounts, restocks and sells online, reaching as far as South Africa.

“Entrepreneurship ebbs and flows, so you need to have a level of comfort in that uncertainty or it will crush you,” Glass said.

Glass got the inspiration to cast from a 3D design class at Grayson College. Glass learned a historical casting method that included an iron ladle, blowtorch, granulated pewter and a cuttlefish bone.

It would not be until years later that Glass cast her first ring with a vase found at a thrift store. Mainord can still recall when Glass brought home her own ammunition melting pot and pewter bricks.

“She set our coffee table on our Hickory St. downtown patio, with cars passing, wrapped a bandanna over her mouth and nose and just fell in,” Mainord said. “She was alive with excitement and possibility, and was willing to fail.”

Although Glass’ greatest passion lies with art, she made the decision on her own not to pursue an art degree.

“I’m already an artist — I don’t need to go to school for someone to tell me I’m an artist,” Glass said. “I needed to go to school so I could learn about business and retail and become multifaceted to hopefully work for myself one day.”

After Grayson College, she graduated from the university in 2015 with a degree in merchandising and business.

“She is able to bring her vision to life, not just through beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces, but because she understands how to build displays, pitch wholesale to retailers, have steady inventory and [she has] the sheer tenacity and dedication to running a small business,” Stoker said.

Glass attributes part of her success to the people who have supported her. Her parents always fostered a sense of creativity in her by allowing her to draw on her bedroom walls and producing tin foil fashion shows. From there, Glass has had an affinity for art.

“It’s both [art and fashion],” Glass said. “I always think about the historical origins of jewelry, and how humans have been adorning themselves since the beginning of time since we first discovered a shiny thing on the ground. It’s art, but it’s an adornment, and I think that is so unique about jewelry.”

Featured Image: Hailey Lynn Glass models her jewelry on the Denton square on March 6, 2022. Photo by Belle Maucieri