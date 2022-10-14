Trendy thrifting has ruined thrift stores

With the rise of TikTok fashion trends, thrift stores are becoming popular for teens who want to constantly update their wardrobes. While this is a great push for sustainability, the surge in thrift shoppers has resulted in price gouging and a pushing out of those who need to shop at secondhand stores.

Shopping at thrift stores was once equated to poverty but this popularized stigma has been thrown out by Generation Z and millennials who have turned it into a trend. Thrift shopping is no longer a sign of being poor, but rather a sign of fashion know-how.

Yet, if Goodwill and Salvation Army are scoured of products, where are those who shopped at thrift stores for cheap prices supposed to go? It is great people are jumping on the bandwagon of living more sustainably, but they should be aware of how they are affecting lower-income people.

There has been a spike in prices at popular thrift stores. With all the traffic they are getting, it seems they saw the opportunity to make more money. This is driving out customers who have no other affordable place to go.

Some thrift stores are nonprofit organizations and therefore exempt from federal income taxes. Stores, such as Goodwill, receive all inventory from donations. Many companies are affected by inflation, but these price increases came before the recent bouts of inflation.

Another trend that has become popularized is reselling: going to thrift stores, finding valuable items and selling them online at a higher price. This trend fuels resale websites such as Depop. What inevitably results from this is higher-quality items, once available to low-income communities at a discounted rate, being taken away and upsold.

Quality items that could have been available to those on a budget are no longer attainable. Of course, anyone is allowed to shop at thrift stores. The upper class and working class alike are allowed to buy their clothes wherever they want. Yet, to mitigate the effects these trends might have, it would be good practice for more well-off people to shop sustainably at places targeted for their income groups.

Vintage stores sell clothing that are still unique and fashion-forward. Thrift shops generally have lower prices, but vintage shops have a more tailored selection. For people who are interested in second hand items, a vintage shop is an alternative that won’t be taking away from those who cannot afford anything but second hand.

Denton has long been known for its thrifting scene and offers a few options for those who want to get involved with local vintage shops. Les Muses Vintage, Old Bear Vintage and Vagabond Vintage Denton are just a few close to campus.

At these shops, you can find high-quality, second hand items more affordably than buying new pieces. As an added bonus, vintage stores take the work away from digging through thrift stores to find hidden gems.

Shopping sustainably is still possible without even relying on thrift stores. There are plenty of smaller businesses that sell ethically, sustainably produced clothing.

Companies can engage in sustainable production by using natural organic materials — fibers originating from plant sources — and cutting down on waste. While clothing produced like this is typically priced higher than fast fashion brands, it still stands as an alternative way to shop sustainably without taking away from those who need thrift stores.

Shopping at companies that prioritize sustainability results in having a wardrobe filled with higher-quality and longer-lasting items. To avoid giving in to fast fashion trends, while also avoiding overshopping, people can practice “shopping” their own wardrobes. Rediscovering old pieces that were shoved to the back of your closet is a great way to change up your style and dress sustainably.

While the unattainability of nice clothes at thrift stores is not to be blamed solely on the customers who shop there, those who are more fortunate should consider whether they want to contribute to the thinning availability for those in need.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Alva