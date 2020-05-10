Trump uses coronavirus briefings as propaganda

The Trump Administration has been holding daily coronavirus press conferences from the White House during the pandemic. These conferences are meant to keep the public informed about the government’s response to the outbreak because Americans are stuck in their homes during the pandemic and need constant updates on the situation.

Unfortunately, I think President Trump has other motives. President Trump is using press conferences as a platform to promote himself and talk about irrelevant issues. Trump constantly disrespects reporters, promotes racism and xenophobia, spreads misinformation and uses a deadly virus as a political weapon. Consequently, journalists have recently stopped attending the daily briefings because they lack substance and don’t want to risk their health.

Trump’s lack of transparency is keeping the press from reporting accurate news about the COVID-19 outbreak. People are dying from this virus while the president is refusing to acknowledge how afraid Americans are right now.

As a nation, we’ve never gone through a pandemic like this and it’s disrespectful for Trump to paint a rosy picture while essential workers are afraid to go to work. Patients are dying alone and their families are distraught. Healthcare workers are experiencing mental health issues due to their increased workload and the deaths they witness daily.

When NBC reporter Peter Alexander asked Trump if he had anything to say to Americans who are scared, the president responded by calling him a terrible reporter. Lashing out at a journalist for asking a valid question reveals Trump’s ignorance and lack of integrity.

Ignorance is dangerous, especially when it leads to the president spreading false information. Recently, Trump has promoted the use of an anti-malaria drug called chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Even further, he deceived the American people by falsely stating the drug had been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19. As a result, there is now a shortage of the drug which affects people who need it for other ailments.

Another display of ignorance is Trump’s promotion of xenophobia throughout his presidency, which has increased during the pandemic. From the first daily briefing in February, he began pointing out the pandemic began in China. In March, Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” which has influenced some people to attack Asian Americans. People shouldn’t fear being attacked because of their race and the president shouldn’t say things to encourage racism.

During another coronavirus press conference, Trump announced a counter-narcotics operation. Attempting to tie the drug war to COVID-19, he claimed drug cartels are going to take advantage of the situation. This was not an appropriate time to make the announcement. Discussions during these conferences should be limited to only COVID-19.

In addition to discussing irrelevant topics, Trump has turned the daily briefings into campaign rallies. The president arrogantly praises his response to the pandemic, even though there is evidence showing his response has been inadequate.

The evidence includes a lack of federal support for states suffering from medical supplies shortages due to a slow response and inexcusable actions. Although Trump shut down the White House pandemic response team in 2018, he falsely blames the Obama administration for the lack of resources and testing.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a president who respects his citizens enough to be transparent. Trump has abused his power during these press conferences and his actions have hurt the American people.

Major media outlets should stop airing Trump’s portion of the press conferences and focus entirely on the experts who want to inform the public. This way he won’t get to brag about high television ratings or spread more lies on national television.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon