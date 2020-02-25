Trump’s ignorant comments about ‘Parasite’ are not surprising

Donald Trump put his ignorance on full display this past week as he criticized “Parasite” for winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. Trump admits to not even seeing the movie, which you can read/watch here, courtesy of Rolling Stone. Not only is Trump being passive aggressively racist, he is going after a movie he has not even seen. His main problem with the movie is the fact that the film is South Korean.

When unpacking something like this, there is a lot to look at. Trump makes it very clear that a foreign film should not win Best Picture, but would he have been mad if “1917” won the award? Probably not, even though “1917” is a British film. It is a shame that there are people out there who will criticize things they have never even seen before, and it is an even bigger shame that one of those people is the president of the country.

A movie like “Parasite” has a lot to say on the wide gap between the rich and the poor. Movies like “Parasite” expose people like Trump, and it would be one thing for him to watch the movie in its entirety, but to not even give the film a viewing, and to take shots at the film in front of thousands is a whole new level of bigotry. I am sure the subtitles were too much for him to read in just a two hour span of time.

It is also important to note that Trump asks for movies like “Gone with the Wind” to make a comeback. A movie that has been labeled racially insensitive by romanticizing the social injustices in the film. It is like Trump is not even trying to hide his xenophobia anymore. He arrogantly put it on full display for the whole world to see, and it is a shame that he can confidently do that and there be no repercussions.

My piece of advice to Trump is to not speak on what you do not know, but that would go way beyond film for him. From my point of view, “Parasite” was the closest I have seen the internet come to collectively enjoying something and bonding over one thing in common in a very long time.

What is saddening about this situation is that now the director of the film, Bong Joon-Ho, who has done nothing to antagonize Trump, has a large group of people that dislike him now merely for the fact that he made the film. It doesn’t matter that this group of people haven’t seen his movie. The hive mentality of Trump supporters will agree with whatever nonsense spills out of his mouth, which then leads to scenarios like this.

The general consensus from film fans on “Parasite” is that it was one of the best movies, if not the best movie, of 2019. Everyone celebrated when it won big at the Oscars, and it was only a matter of time before our xenophobic, racist and privileged president got the chance to ruin it all in a matter of seconds.

Featured Illustration: Kylie Phillips