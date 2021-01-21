Trump’s second impeachment is a necessary step towards unity

In what has been a tumultuous four years in office, many historians wonder what will become of Trump’s legacy. Only time can answer that for us, but for now, there are plenty of accomplishments left behind by the Trump administration. Trump has broken many records such as being the first president to be impeached twice, and now he’s leaving office with the lowest approval rating of any president after their first term.

All of this is a result of delivering a speech to his supporters that successfully incited violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. This came after Vice President Mike Pence refused to bid Trump’s wishes of overturning the election in his favor. Pence followed the constitution and received death threats from insurrectionists who stormed the capitol. While both Democratic and GOP lawmakers were forced to hide under tables and in closets for their personal safety, Trump reportedly watched the chaos committed in his name unfold on live TV.

Trump’s actions and failure to respond at the capitol riots have been universally condemned by other world leaders and members of his own party like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney. Trump himself detested the actions of his supporters in an attempt to put out a fire he lit. Trump provided a smooth transition of power to the Biden administration, but this should have come the night President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. This response is a prime example of the saying “too little, too late.”

It’s not to say that the president really meant any of the blatantly scripted speech he recited, he actually expressed remorse for saying it. He did not even attend the inauguration of his successor, a move that hasn’t been seen since President Andrew Johnson didn’t attend President Grant’s inauguration in 1869.

Instead, Trump has continued to sow seeds of doubt to his supporters that the election was rigged, and that this is step one of a “Democratic Socialist agenda” to take power and reform America. Selling this paranoia and fearmongering to his troops led to a violent attempt at an uprising that left five people dead. What happened at the U.S. Capitol and possibly many more state capitols is the conclusion of Trump’s madness.

I believe the first step in healing America would be to convict Trump. This step alone won’t change America overnight. This has gotten to a point where a lot of Trump’s most staunch supporters do not care about moving on from an extremely bitter election and come together to fight an ongoing pandemic. A lot of them do not see Biden’s supporters as fellow Americans, they see them as the enemy. The only thing this accomplishes is setting an example to politicians in the future that insurrection will not be tolerated. There is a consequence to every bad deed and presidents are not above the constitution they are sworn to defend. It is imperative we enforce the law on enemies both foreign and domestic.

America has lost a lot of respect from the world during the Trump era. Trump pushed aside allies and openly embraced dictators. By punishing and convicting Trump, this will be an example that America is back. China has already given a warning to Biden to stay out of their affairs in Hong Kong, which is truly a sign that China knows they don’t have someone in the palm of their hand anymore.

I will go on record to say that Biden is not perfect. I do not agree with some of his policies but I do feel he means well and will do his best to serve the country. It will not be an easy task, and Biden — along with now Vice President Kamala Harris — have just inherited a lot of mess.

I am curious to see how the first 100 days are going to go, and I will comment along the way. But for the first time in four years, America will have a chance to possibly breathe a sigh of relief.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas