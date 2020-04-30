TV and movie releases to look out for this summer

With cinema movie premieres being delayed, our summer entertainment options are looking far more scarce than usual. But that doesn’t mean we’ll be completely devoid of new content, as several TV shows and movies slated for the first half of the summer were in late enough stages of production they could still be salvaged. Unfortunately, much of July and August’s content will likely be delayed. For those devastated about not being able to see “Black Widow,” “Greyhound” and “Wonder Woman 1984” as soon as we originally thought, here are some films and shows to curb your boredom in the meantime.

“Parks and Recreation” special, April 30, NBC

I know April isn’t technically summer, but April 30 is the last day of spring classes, so I’m going to count it. If you’ve rewatched this show as many times as I have, this will be the perfect way to satiate your need for Pawnee without starting the show back over again. Because of social distancing requirements, this special is shot entirely from the actors’ homes, but it’s an exciting reunion nonetheless.

“Hollywood,” May 1, Netflix

The newest project from Ryan Murphy (of “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story” fame), “Hollywood” is a seven-episode miniseries which takes place in post-World War II America and focuses on aspiring young actors and filmmakers trying to make it big in Hollywood. The show will star Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving and David Corenswet, among others.

“How to Build a Girl,” May 8

If you’re looking for something lighthearted, this coming-of-age comedy is one you should keep an eye out for. Beanie Feldstein plays a quirky, eccentric 16-year-old trying to escape her mundane life in Wolverhampton, England. It’s got a pretty stacked cast, with Feldstein joined by Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen and Paddy Considine. The only thing I can’t find is where you can watch it — it’s streaming May 8, but streaming where? It’s not a Netflix, Hulu or Prime original, so for now I’m going to assume it’ll be on Video on Demand.

“I Know This Much is True,” May 10, HBO

The newest miniseries from HBO was pushed back from its April 27 release and is based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel of the same name. It follows the relationship between Dominick Birdsey (Mark Ruffalo) and his schizophrenic twin brother Thomas (also Ruffalo), who ends up in an asylum, and it looks like the tearjerker of the list.

“The Great,” May 15, Hulu

This drama satire sees Elle Fanning as Catherine, later known as Catherine the Great, and her marriage to Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult) which catapults her from everyday gal to Russian ruler. The ten-episode season is very loosely based on historical facts, but takes on a lot of creative freedom and is intended to be more entertaining than educational.

“Homecoming,” May 22, Amazon Prime

This is technically the second season of the show, which premiered in 2018 with Julia Roberts, but from what I gather, this is an entirely new storyline and cast (though it still ties into the original Homecoming initiative). Janelle Monáe is the new lead, and her character wakes up in a rowboat on a lake with no recollection of who she is and follows her search for identity.

“The Last Days of American Crime,” June 5, Netflix

Another adaption, this time from comics, this Netflix movie stars Edgar Ramirez, a criminal looking to commit the crime of the century before a government broadcast signal permanently makes it impossible for anyone to break the law. I haven’t read the comics, so I’m not too sure how that actually works, but Ramirez is always a stellar watch.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas