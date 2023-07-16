TV Girl sheds former self with new gospel-inspired album

Indie pop group TV Girl surprised fans with a new album, “Grapes Upon the Vine” released on June 30. The nearly 41-minute long release marks their first original solo album in five years since their 2018 release “Death of a Party Girl.” The group has gained significant popularity with TikTok users and attracted a large following from the social media platform since.

If the sudden release without any promotion given beforehand was not surprising enough for fans, the new album greets them with some composition choices not reflective of anything from their past discography. Ditching their formula for success in previous albums, TV Girl took a different approach on “Grapes Upon the Vine,” swapping their textured sample-based synths paired with sexually charged lyrics for a gospel-driven sound.

The shift in direction has been met with mixed reviews from fans. Within 24 hours, the reviews flooded in through Instagram and Twitter. A majority of the top comments on their Instagram post announcing the album’s release are negative, with some lamenting the departure from their older hits, and others outright saying “this album sucks.”

“Higher Ground” and “One of These Mornings” are some of the album’s tougher listens that bring attention to fair criticism. The former uses a jarring vocal sample from a gospel song and doesn’t do anything to give life to a song that is already pretty rudderless. The latter features vocals and lyricism from Brad Petering that denote a serious downgrade from previous efforts.

Petering breaks out into a tangent that almost sounds more fitting if it were reserved for a slam poetry tournament. The lyrics aren’t unserious by any means, but in Petering’s delivery, they come off as a crazed monologue more than anything else.

Despite certain weak points, there’s still much to adore in “Grapes Upon the Vine,” as the good outshines the bad. The album is riddled with memorable hooks and melodies that typically accompany fan-favorite TV Girl albums. They stay in your head long after you’ve listened.

The 10th track, “99.5,” is mentioned the most in online discussions as the album’s strongest contributor. The song is an absolute riptide, featuring a dreamy collection of samples and a smooth bass line that serves as the unsung hero moving beneath the current.

All of TV Girl’s best attributes are on full display in “99.5,” with its trance-inducing instrumentals paired with Petering’s powerfully apathetic vocal delivery. “Most of us just won’t make it / Most of us just gotta fake it,” Petering sings matter-of-factly.

Other songs like “I’ll Be Faithful,” “Shame,” and “Heaven Over Our Heads” prove that TV Girl was well within their right to explore the gospel genre. The tracks each sample from notable artists such as Wilson Pickett and The Davis Sisters.

“I’ll Be Faithful” and “Shame” are songs that capture the listener’s attention. They possess an ability to compel audiences to rise to their feet, much like a celebrated pastor, whose known and revered by crowds for their oratory skills and commanding presence.

“Heaven Over Our Heads” is another noteworthy track. Petering is locked into a groove with the instrumentals on this number, making it near impossible not to fall in love with the album’s swan song.

The best parts of the song come about when Petering sings the refrain. “And I just wonder sometimes if heaven is over our heads,” Petering sings longingly, calling back to a recent Reddit AMA answer explaining the album’s concepts. His words in these refrains reverberate for a duration lasting longer than the song itself, making it the perfect closer to “Grapes Upon the Vine.”

This can be an album for wearing your nicest clothes under a bright sun. It’s fitting for a summer luncheon, and is also just as nice for spending the day away from the heat in the comfort of your own house.

As fans give “Grapes Upon the Vine” more plays, it should be expected that cooler heads will prevail, tempers will die down and the newest TV Girl installment will be spoken of more fondly in the future. The best songs on the album make up a resilient backbone that should stand the test of time.

Despite the changes some listeners are struggling to come to terms with, the charmingly lackadaisical nature that TV Girl songs are known for hasn’t gone away. Their fingerprints remain all over “Grapes Upon the Vine,” and it’s what will encourage fans to keep returning to this TV Girl album and potentially change their tune on it.

Max’s rating: 3.5/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza