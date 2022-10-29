‘Twilight Saga’ soundtrack songs to sense the season

Now that spooky season is almost over, we can talk about a movie franchise that continues to prosper even when the leaves return to green. “The Twilight Saga” and its notable Grammy-nominated soundtracks have long been a part of what makes fall, fall.

Here is a list of the top songs “The Twilight Saga” soundtracks have to offer this fall season.

1. “Rosyln” by Bon Iver featuring St. Vincent

There is an indescribable feeling when listening to this song for the first time. Heard in the build-up to Bella’s biggest heartbreak of the series, Rosyln helps set the scene where Edward tells her he has to leave for her own good. This melancholic ballad is sung by indie folk band Bon Iver and indie rock artist St. Vincent.

Featured in “Twilight: New Moon,” the vocals and harmonies in this piece are so elegant and beautifully haunting. Justin Vernon singing in falsetto contributes to the eerie feeling that comes with the spooky vampire theme of the movie.

The simplicity of the song is what earns it its top spot on this list. It relies on guitar and vocals that succeed in evoking powerful emotions when listening. It is definitely the first song that comes to mind when mentioning the “Twilight” soundtrack.

2. “Decode” by Paramore

The second song of the “Twilight” soundtrack is perhaps one of the best songs to rock out to from the first movie. “Decode” is featured in the end credits of the movie, but that does not take away from the pure art this song is.

The introduction is dark, which helps fit the enigma that is Forks, Washington, the city Bella moves to at the beginning of the film. It builds interest in what is to come between Edward and Bella’s relationship. With its winding guitar and percussion, this track embodies the passion felt between the two love interests.

Hayley Williams’ strong vocals have you wanting to scream the lyrics along with her. Bringing Paramore’s sound into this movie was the perfect choice. Even Robert Pattinson himself said the song fit the movie in a one-on-one interview with Williams.

3. “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse

The iconic baseball scene featuring Bella and the Cullens in the first “Twilight” movie is dominated by this track. Lead singer Matt Bellamy’s vocals invigorate listeners along with his alluring lyrics. “Supermassive Black Hole does way more than simply set the scene.

The guitar riffs included in this track are enough to make the hairs on your neck stand up, just in time for Halloween. Muse knows how to make a song that packs a punch.

The heavy drums coincide with the heavy thunder heard throughout their baseball game. Having watched the movie, audiences know how essential thunder is to a group of vampires playing baseball. This track did a great job of pushing the vampire narrative, while oddly humanizing them during their competition.

4. “Possibility” by Lykke Li

Perhaps the saddest song on this list, “Possibility” takes the depression cake. This ballad is heard during the aftermath of Bella’s heartbreak experienced in “Twilight: New Moon.”

After Edward leaves her, there is a sequence of Bella sitting in the same spot in her room as months pass by. The song plays as the seasons change, and Bella’s somber expression remains the same. This song is the embodiment of sadness, executed in the best way possible.

Lykke Li’s soulful singing will send shivers down your spine. Li’s profound lyrics allow you to feel the despair Bella is undergoing in this scene. “Possibility” feels like a cold, rainy October night.

5. “Turning Page” by Sleeping At Last

Last but not least on the list is a love song from Sleeping At Last that illustrates Edward and Bella’s relationship flawlessly. This song is the perfect way to end the new beginning seen in “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.” Heard at the peak of their relationship, “Turning Page” symbolizes the next chapter in their life – getting married. The instrumental starts off very slow and intimate, which helps listeners internalize the longing feelings shared by Edward and Bella.

Ryan O’Neal’s vocals mixed with the soulful piano and deep violin contribute to the sultry, romantic elements of the song. Altogether, it perfectly encapsulates what it is like to find the person who is the reason for your existence. It is the ideal song to listen to with a loved one while watching leaves turn brown.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla