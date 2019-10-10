Two students sexually assaulted in West Hall in September

Two UNT students were sexually assaulted in West Hall in September by a man not affiliated with UNT, campus police reported Wednesday.

The report, sent in a campus-wide email, said a student affiliated with one of the victims reported a sexual assault to police on Oct. 6. Later, another student reported a separate sexual assault in West Hall by the same man.

Twenty instances of sexual offenses occurred on campus in 2018, according to data in UNT’s annual security report. UNT crime logs show at least 12 reports of sexual assault on or near campus within the past 60 days as of Oct. 10.

“If you have any information regarding these offenses, contact Detective Misha Stephens with the UNT Criminal Investigations Division at 940-565-3006 or you can remain anonymous by calling UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-TIPS (8477). Individuals should reference Case No. 0501019 when calling,” the email said.

