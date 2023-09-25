TWU bilítera y certifícate named top 5 graduate program by Exelencia in education

Texas Woman’s University’s graduate program, Certificate of Biliteracy, was named one of the five graduate program finalists by Excelencia in Education.

The Certificate of Biliteracy program was created in August 2019 by Mary Amanda Stewart, associate professor in the department of literacy and learning, with the goal to give educators the tools and skills to teach bilingual students, according to TWU’s Literacy and Learning website. The program has grown from serving a group of 12 graduate students working in Denton Independent School District to numerous graduate students working from various districts, as well as those with plans to continue their education for a doctorate.

“I think we see great success from our Latinx students because we have been able to maintain smaller class sizes where the students are in a personal relationship with me and their professors,” Stewart said. “I am bringing them along with my research, they are publishing with me and they are publishing books and journal articles. We are mentoring them to conduct their own research in their classrooms with bilingual children and youth and then to share that in conferences, practitioner-friendly conferences for the teachers but also researcher conferences for other professors and scholars.”

While Excelencia in Education focuses on the advancement of Latino students in higher education, the Certificate of Biliteracy gives students the knowledge to engage with students of multiple different languages and cultures, Stewart said. The program is tailored to fit every language.

“I think over the past few years of the program, it is still relevantly new, we have been able to focus more specifically on helping our own students develop their own biliteracy whether or not they consider themselves bilingual when they start,” Stewart said. “I had some students who are Spanish speakers and grew up speaking Spanish to their parents but little by little, year after year, they lost that Spanish, and being in this program has really empowered them to reclaim that Spanish even choosing to do some of their graduate coursework in Spanish.”

The 2021 U.S. Bureau showed that 28 percent of Latino adults 25 or older in the state of Texas have earned an associate degree or higher, according to Excelencia in Education

With Texas having the second highest Latino and Hispanic population in the United States, Vice President for Programs at Excelencia in Education and District of Columbia resident Adriana Rodriguez spoke of the importance of programs like the Certificate of Biliteracy in serving not only Latino students, but also the communities they come from.

“The Certificate of Biliteracy did a good job of telling their story of identifying the Latino or Hispanic students in the Denton, Texas area and what the needs in that community are for the bilingual educators and that not just the educators are bilingual but that they really understand the context of the communities that they are serving,” Rodriguez said.

Founded in 2004, Excelencia in Education is an organization that “accelerates Latino student success in higher education by promoting Latino student achievement,” according to their website. According to Excelencia in Education’s Examples of Excelencia, they received 103 submissions from higher education institutions in 20 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Nineteen submissions were selected to represent different categories.

TWU was among the final five graduate programs to be recognized.

Along with the recognition, TWU will also be entered in Excelencia in Education’s Growing What Works Database, where anyone in the country can access and learn more about them, opening doors to networking and student interest.

“Over the years we have seen things like peer mentoring, faculty mentoring, leaning into multilingualism as a strength so the Certificate of Biliteracy is part of what we have seen among programs where they see bilingualism as a strength and they are supporting Latino students in the professionalization of the talents and skills they already have,” Rodriguez said.

Alexandra Babino, associate professor and second-generation Mexican American, said the Certificate of Biliteracy coursework ties into multiculturalism and multilingualism. Graduate students complete four courses focused on bilingualism and literacy and the program teaches students with theory and immersive trips.

“I would say is that it exactly centers, it’s all based on the bilingual experience, it’s not talking about the mainstream majority experience,” Babino said. “It’s all about an asset perspective using culturally responsive and sustaining pedagogies.”

Babino said Latino graduate students in the program are able to connect to not only their language, but also teach a new generation in both English and Spanish.



“I see increased clarity and crystallization of who they are as people of like, Mexico Americanos or Latinos or whatever their heritage is, and I see healing and a way to name their experiences so they can really process those,” Babino said.

Babino said TWU’s graduate program seeks to bring a better understanding of the bilingual experience for both the students and the classrooms they teach.

“For us, school exists far beyond English, we really want to privilege all of our students’ languages which represent all the children’s and families’ language in our communities,” Stewart said.

Featured Image: A “Fuel Innovation” banner hangs in front of Hubbard Hall on Sept. 18, 2023. John Anderson