TWU grant awards $10k to women-owned businesses across Texas

The Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University launched the Rural Texas Women’s Grant this year, awarding $10,000 to women-owned businesses across the state.

TWU announced the winners at the end of June, with 35 businesses receiving the award out of 79 total applicants. The grant’s application requirements include that the business must be at least 51 percent women owned and have been in existence for three years. The funds can be used for costs such as machinery installment, property improvements and advertising, and cannot be used for wages and salaries, monthly bills or purchasing real property.

“Rural women don’t get technical assistance — they don’t get funding,” said Tracy Irby, the director and adjunct professor of the CWE. “There’s so many barriers that they have that we don’t have in these more urban areas. So as we were doing this grant, we thought [it would be] really good to do this for rural women.”

In addition to giving grant money, the program requires a small business training class to help the winners learn more about finances and practices to help these businesses continue to grow. The program also requires a three-year cash flow plan so that the CWE can track how the $10,000 will impact the businesses.

“It was so exciting when we had our first night and everybody went around the room to introduce their business,” Irby said. “There’s so many different businesses and different types of them that we love to see how creative these women are and the needs that they are filling in their communities.”

The CWE was founded in 2015 by the Texas legislature to offer training, networking, funding and other resources for current and future female business owners. The center offers similar opportunities including the Veteran Woman Grant and the AccelerateHER program, though this is the first time the center has utilized advertising for a grant. Since the grant is not available to anyone affiliated with TWU, the program utilized social media sites like LinkedIn and Facebook, as well as postings on state government organizations like the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

“I’m sure it’ll be annual — I definitely want to do it again,” Irby said. “I think there’s really a need out there. We want women from all over Texas to be a part of the programs that we have, and this grant really reached out to a lot that really weren’t aware we even existed.”

The list of businesses ranges from farms and ranches all the way to funeral homes, skincare businesses and fitness studios.

Grant recipient Jolie Estes owns Broadmoor Farm in Paris with her son. The pair bought their first cows in 2018, and now have a total of 28 animals on the farm. The grant money will go towards a mobile Artificial Insemination lab to meet the demand in their area, as they both are currently in training to be AI technicians.

“I used to deal with grants for nonprofits and you usually wait six months,” Estes said. “This was literally five days from the time that the grants submissions were due to when they were announced, and I think the notice came out at like five o’clock in the morning on the day they said it would come out. So I didn’t need coffee that day because I was definitely up.”

Tami Hood, who inherited Circle S. Pest Control in Burnet after her father passed away in 2017, originally planned to use her grant money for advertising and hiring more employees. However, she decided to use the funds to create a safer and more comfortable work environment for her employees. Hood said since the business is in its peak season, 12-hour work days are not uncommon for the small company’s technicians.

“The guys are out in the heat all day, and so I’d like to be able to bring their workspace indoors and give them an air-conditioned office,” Hood said. “I’d like to be able to provide them with a break room and an indoor restroom. So it’s really exciting that that money is gonna help with those costs.”

Anne Calaway, grant recipient and owner of Front Street Books in Alpine, was informed about the grant from a friend who saw an ad in the local newspaper, and nearly missed the deadline to apply. The funds will allow for the store to expand a closet that serves as a staff room and install desks, which will allow employees to do more work in the store instead of working from home.

“There’s such a diverse group of women. I probably am the oldest by far,” Calaway said. “I’m 70 and it’s wonderful to see these younger women that have started their own businesses and seem to be doing very well.”

Calaway said that it is especially hard for women-owned start-up businesses in rural communities that are difficult to maintain, especially after the pandemic. She encourages women in the same position to apply for the grant if it’s offered again.

“Apply if you qualify,” Calaway said. “Don’t hesitate, because you are probably gonna be surprised. This group out of TWU are, I think, very proactive and it’s just been a pleasure to work with them.”

Featured Image: TWU’s Old Main building houses the Women’s Leadership Hall on July 18, 2023. Makayla Brown