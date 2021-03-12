TWU student combines self-care and self-defense through small business

All-natural beauty products and self-defense are two things that do not typically go together. However, Denedra Vincent,bTWU student and Denton resident, combined the two to create her brand, It’s a Sure Thang.

Vincent created the beauty, skincare and lifestyle brand in September 2020 because she said she has always had a heart for helping people and crafting gifts for others.

“This may sound very cheesy or cliche, but I felt a calling,” Vincent said. “I truly enjoy being able to make products that people can buy with confidence knowing it’s handmade with love and all natural ingredients.”

Vincent recently decided to add self-defense keychains to It’s A Sure Thang. She said she focuses on encouraging young African American girls to carry keychains for protection because carrying self defense materials is not talked about enough in the Black community.

“Protecting oneself from the harms of hate crimes [is] the least we can try to do,” Vincent said. “We have people who aren’t even cops [who] try to ‘protect’ their neighborhood, and even cops can be judgmental and use excessive force.”

Customer and Denton resident Marija Smith described her experience purchasing from Vincent as phenomenal, professional and accommodating. She purchased self-defense keychains, but she also loves the line of beauty care products.

“Versatility is important,” Smith said. “I enjoy her beauty products because they’re all-natural and promote healthy living, and I appreciate the self defense products because they promote self-sustainability and sufficiency.”

It’s A Sure Thang currently has six products for sale: lip gloss, roll on perfumes, rose water toner, moisturizing oil, bath salts and self-defense keychains. They are all homemade and natural, and Vincent offers personalizations for every product to set her business apart.

“Since I know a lot of things can be customized at home nowadays with a couple days of research, I now plan to buy sublimation blanks instead and use a heat press machine to get 100% customizable designs on the keychains,” Vincent said.

Vincent aims to promote confidence and self-improvement for women through It’s a Sure Thang. Consumers are not only attracted to its physical benefits, but also the message it sends to young girls.

“The whole basis of her brand is something I think everyone can get behind: self defense, self care and self love,” customer and Denton resident Macie Simpson said. “Who doesn’t need a little more of all of those in their life?”

Manufacturing and packaging are currently handled by Vincent, but as her brand expands, she hopes to hire a team to help her with photographs, packaging and social media management. She would also like to grow her audience and reach as many people as possible.

Vincent said the ultimate reward of It’s a Sure Thang is the opportunity to use her creative platform to reach others.

“My best experience with the job is being able to get positive feedback from the purchases my customers have made,” Vincent said. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to improve my business and products.”

Those interested in purchasing can visit the business’s Facebook page, It’s a Sure Thang.

Courtesy It’s A Sure Thang