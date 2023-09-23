Tyler Childers’ ‘Rustin’ In The Rain’ is an education in honest songwriting

Tyler Childers’ sixth studio album, “Rustin’ In The Rain,” is a short collection of compelling and personal emotions from one of the biggest names in country, folk and bluegrass.

The country songs of the last 20 years have had their standouts and music idols, but the market has become oversaturated with music solely made for commercial success. Artists like Childers are helping push the umbrella of country music in a positive direction. His work embraces the musical traditions of his native Appalachia as he redefines the sounds country music can contain.

Childers doesn’t go grand with his themes in his newest album. Instead, he looks at his own relationships, his own emotions and pain. On the shorter side, the seven-track album utilizes Childers’ vocal abilities, traditional country arrangements, unorthodox instrumentation and honest songwriting. The result is an impressive album that can also introduce unfamiliar listeners to quality country music.

This narrowed focus of “Rustin’ In The Rain” contrasts with his previous album, but it still rings out just as honest and authentic. Last year’s “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” was a look into the impact religion and gospel music have had on his own work. He highlighted his excellence as an artist with this project, creating three different versions of each of the eight songs, resulting in a must-listen album more musically compelling than much of the commercially successful country albums of the last decade.

While “Rustin’ In The Rain” doesn’t emphasize religion as much as Childers’ previous album, it talks about love and loss in a way that feels intimate and genuine. This project highlights not only the roots of genres like country and folk, but also the roots of songwriting.

On “Space and Time,” Childers shares the sentiment of the project as a whole with the track’s opening line, “I never want to leave this world without saying I love you.” This track doesn’t have a lot of layers in its arrangement, creating a sense of emptiness as Childers sings this line out into the void, complemented by his trademark vocal tension.

“Help Me Make It Through the Night” is an excellent cover of one of country music’s classics, originally performed by Sammi Smith and covered by the likes of Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Elvis Presley. Childers takes a mellow road, spending most of the track with less edgy vocal qualities than he’s known for.

Childers’ take on “Help Me Make It Through the Night” slows down from Smith’s original arrangement. This slower pace only increases the sense of intimacy in the song. The guitar solos are the cherry on top, turning this track into a rock ballad, and putting Childers’ stamp on this timeless masterpiece.

“Phone Calls and Emails” provides an anthem for anyone who has ever been ghosted, with Childers singing about being left on delivered while a somber guitar plays in the background. This song shows how he is able to stay true to the roots of bluegrass, folk and country while also adapting to the problems of our modern lives, even if the problem in question is small and personal.

The album’s namesake track, “Rustin’ In The Rain,” and “Percheron Mules” both lighten the mood of this project. “Rustin’ In The Rain” has some rock influence and starts the album with up-tempo guitars. “Percheron Mules” is closer to an old-school country ensemble.

“Luke 2:8-10” is the only track explicitly addressing religion. An interpretation of the Bible verses describing the birth of Jesus, this song seems better suited for Childers’ previous album and veers further from the themes of “Rustin’ In The Rain” than any other song.

“In Your Love” was the single for “Rustin’ In The Rain” and it is this album’s cornerstone. The song truly captures what it means to truly love someone – in it, Childers declares: “I will work for you/I will stand my ground.”

The lyrical composition juxtaposes simple acts of love with exaggerated disasters and pain. It underlines how love is work, but if it’s the right person, that work is well worth it.

“In Your Love” is also the foundation for “Rustin’ In The Rain” because of its music video that was released prior to the album. The video tells the story of two gay coal miners who fight for their ability to love each other in a hostile world, further emphasizing how Childers is dedicated to telling the truths of loving someone, even in queer relationships.

Legendary Nashville country songwriter Harlan Howard said “Country music is three chords and the truth.” Tyler Childers might diverge from a simple three-chord pattern with his work in “Rustin’ In The Rain,” but he doesn’t diverge from telling the truth.

Popular country music has an image of being opaque and ingenuine, but “Rustin’ In The Rain” is an excellent reminder of what this genre is all about and how good it can be when a songwriter stays true to themself.

Jesse’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Jay Crisp