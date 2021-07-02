Tyler, the Creator delivers again on ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ album

Fresh off the Grammy award-winning album, “Igor,” the easy-going musical phenom Tyler, the Creator gifted fans with his newest creation.

His latest album, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” debuted this month and has drawn early album of the year praise. Produced by the notorious DJ Drama and dazzled with features from popular artists Pharell Williams, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis and Lil Uzi Vert, “Call Me If You Get Lost” is chock-full of hit songs.

Tyler’s transparency on the album makes it incredibly relatable as he discusses dealing with anxiety, fitting in, societal pressure and adjusting to adulthood. The project also provides a few head-banging, speaker-worthy rap tracks, giving the album an excellent blend.

For closer examination, let’s dive into what each track has to offer.

Sir Baudelaire

Tyler begins the album with his patented gritty flow. Rapping over a soft piano and slow melodic beat produced by DJ Drama, he provides a bit of insight into what he’s been up to since the release of his last album. The verse was short but sweet and was a very solid way to jumpstart the project. Rating: 3.5/5

Corso

Following the melodic, slow-paced intro, Tyler speeds it up on the next track with “Corso.” The California native had been infusing more singing and R&B in his last few albums but reminded listeners of his lyrical ability on this song. From start to finish, it’s hard not to nod your head along to the beat as Tyler spits bars.

This track is certainly not for the humble, as Tyler brags about his possessions and fame. Still, it was an enjoyable track that gave the album some early hype. Rating: 5/5

Lemonhead

On “Lemonhead,” Tyler continues to flex his lyrical supremacy alongside artist 42 Dugg. The song carries great energy and invites listeners to dance and party along to it. Rating: 4.5/5

Wusyaname

When the track list for “Call Me If You Get Lost” was released, the duo of Tyler, the Creator and upcoming rapper NBA Youngboy was a seemingly odd pairing on the surface. Frankly, the two didn’t do much to dispel this thinking.

Their differing styles seemed to clash often and the song felt like two separate entities as opposed to one cohesive song. This song stood out as a rare miss on an otherwise enjoyable project. Rating: 1.5/5

Lumberjack

After a disappointing track with NBA Youngboy, the album rebounds beautifully with “Lumberjack.” The instrumental is spectacular and Tyler flowed over it perfectly. The former Odd Future artist raps about his ascension in hip-hop and how he overcame the odds to get to where he is. Rating: 5/5

Hot Wind Blows

On this track, Tyler pairs with rap legend Lil Wayne to provide one of the hottest tracks of the album. As expected from such a dynamic duo, Tyler and Wayne both provided hot verses, showing off the wordplay along the way. DJ Drama’s efforts also can’t be overlooked on this track. The instrumental was as smooth as butter and helped round out the song. Rating: 5/5

Massa

Tyler’s transparency was on display once again on this track. He talked about not fully fitting in and the various emotions accompanied by his isolation. The song serves as a bit of a call to action to follow your passions, no matter how abstract or bizarre they seem to others. Rating: 5/5

Runitup

“Runitup” is one of the more fun tracks on the album. Its upbeat tempo and catchy hook make it an easy fan favorite. Upcoming artist Teezo Touchdown was a nice complement and did a good job closing out the track with an emphatic slogan about never slowing down on the route to success. Rating: 4/5

Manifesto

Arguably the best track of the album, “Manifesto” put on a master class on lyricism. Tyler partnered with longtime friend and fellow Odd Future member Domo Genesis to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the country. Overly religious practices, racism, excessive fame and misinformation are all discussed as the talented duo poured their hearts into the track. The track is brutally honest and demands the listener’s attention. Rating: 5/5

Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance

After a slew of rap-heavy tracks, the album slows down a bit on this track. Singers Brent Faiyaz and Fana Hues did a great job of setting a chill vibe. The track is very delicate and it is hard not to feel more relaxed after a listen. Rating: 4/5

Rise!

As a popular theme throughout the album, Tyler once again raps about his ascension from a 19-year aspiring artist to the award-winning icon he is today. His lyricism and wordplay stand out and give insight into his climb to stardom. The instrumental is very unique and funky and the hook is catchy as well. Rating: 5/5

Juggernaut

For his track “Juggernaut,” Tyler invited musical genius Pharell Williams and rapper Lil Uzi Vert to form a star-studded lineup. With so much talent involved, it’s no surprise the song was nearly flawless. Tyler and Lil Uzi did their thing, but Pharell really shined to close out the track with a scorching hot rap verse. Rating: 5/5

Wilshire

This track was a bit difficult to digest, as Tyler informs listeners of a long-lasting affair he carried with someone else’s lover. Tyler says they began as friends but the love quickly turned from innocent to passionate. As the song goes on, the story of the affair dives further and further out of control and by the story’s end, everyone involved is heartbroken. Although it wasn’t the most joyous of tracks, it was nice to see Tyler be so honest about his past. Rating: 3.5/5

Safari

Tyler concludes the album with the triumphant track “Safari.” After speaking of not fitting in on other tracks, Tyler appears very sure of himself on the outro. He seems aware that his journey to the stardom he once craved is practically complete and reflects on the journey that was. Rating: 5/5

Jalyn’s final rating: 4.5/5