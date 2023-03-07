North Texas Daily

Tylor Perry named Conference USA Player of the Year

March 07
23:39 2023
Senior guard Tylor Perry was announced as the Conference USA Player of the Year on March 7, one day before the C-USA tournament begins.

Perry is the second Mean Green player to receive the honor, joining Javion Hamlet who claimed the title in 2020. He is one of four North Texas players to earn conference player of the year, and the second in the Grant McCasland era.

Perry leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 42.6 percent, ranking 10th nationally. He leads North Texas in scoring averaging 17 points per game and ranks second in C-USA in threes made per game with an average of 3.2.

Additionally, Perry was voted first-team all-conference for the second consecutive season.

Joining Perry in the C-USA post-season awards is senior guard Kai Huntsberry, named Newcomer of the Year. The transfer from Mary University averages 11.8 points per game along with 3.2 assists. During the team’s eight-game winning streak from Jan. 21-Feb. 18, he averaged 15.3 points and 4.1 assists per game while putting up at least 19 points and five assists in three of those games.

In the final 11 games of the regular season, Huntsberry’s shooting increased by 4.5 points per game as his shooting has improved by nearly 20 percent compared to the first half of conference play.

Featured Image Senior guard Tylor Perry takes a 3-point shot against Western Kentucky University on March 4, 2023. Matt Iaia

Tags
conference usakai huntsberryTylor Perry
