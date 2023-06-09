Universities’ faculties at odds with Texas Legislature on new tenure law

University professors are at odds with both bodies of the Texas Legislature after recent legislation was passed restricting and weakening tenure in public universities.

Senate Bill 18 is a bill “relating to the tenure and employment of faculty members at certain public institutions of higher education,” according to the bill’s title. It was passed among other legislation in this year’s legislative session, which ended May 29. The bill was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office at the end of the legislative session and is expected to be signed into law.

The bill previously eliminated tenure when passed in the Texas Senate earlier this month until a counterproposal from the Texas House was accepted, which instead enshrined tenure into state law. Despite this reversal, university faculty see the bill as a negative step.

“Every university [and college] system has been able to make their own policies without having to conform to what the state says,” said Karma Chávez, a member of the executive committee for the Texas branch of the American Association of University Professors and a professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “And by the state putting a bad definition of tenure into state law, it really impacts those like the UT system, who have a much better policy presently.”

According to the AAUP website, tenure is defined as an “indefinite appointment that can be terminated only for cause or under extraordinary circumstances such as financial exigency and program discontinuation.” One contentious aspect of SB18 is the inclusion of performance evaluation every one to six years, which may lead to the termination of tenure.

Another problematic aspect of SB18 is the due process system in the bill. The agreed-upon process for termination by the AAUP includes a hearing for the defense with a jury of faculty. In the bill, the faculty member’s dismissal is in the hands of a “designated administrator.” Furthermore, some of the criteria for dismissal have been criticized as vague, containing terms such as “moral turpitude” and “unprofessional conduct” without defining the terms.

Brian Evans, the Interim President for the Texas branch of the AAUP, said the bill puts public universities in Texas at a disadvantage.

“This is so out of line with national due-process standards for tenured faculty adopted by 1,300 colleges and universities,” Evans said. “If this is the minimum set of legal protections defined by state law, those are not competitive nationally.”

Chávez said the immediate effect will be the challenges in recruitment, as faculty will likely be recruited by universities in other states. For the faculty who do stay, “there is going to be a chilling effect” in how academic freedom is affected, she said.

“People are probably going to not be willing to take the kinds of research and teaching risks that they’ve taken in the past because the employment is not as secure as it once was and you can be targeted for reasons that are very unclear,” Chávez said. “That doesn’t make for a very conducive or researching environment.”

Once the bill officially becomes law, universities are expected to react and amend their own legislation. Holly Hutchins, Vice Provost for Faculty Success at UNT, said in an email to the North Texas Daily the university will not comment “until our Legal Counsel provides guidance to UNT units on their interpretation of and application of SB18 and other higher education legislation that was approved this legislative session.”

Barbara Pazey, the Associate Chair for the Department of Teacher Education & Administration at UNT and tenured professor, said although the current tenured process at the university is flawed, she does not believe the Texas Legislature “has the knowledge” to adequately legislate tenure.

“I question whether or not they have the expertise or understanding or they will follow the appropriate process,” Pazey said. “I think they have a tendency to be affected more by outside forces and their donors and things of that nature than they are the reality of what needs to go on in universities.”

Members of the Texas Legislature maintain SB18 is a positive update on tenure. Prior to the Senate’s vote, Sen. Brandon Creighton, the bill’s sponsor, told fellow senators the House’s amended bill “is a productive and necessary improvement that will benefit Texas students and taxpayers.”

Featured Image: The Texas flag and UNT flag wave in the air at the University Union on June 6, 2023. Ayden Runnels