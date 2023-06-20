University alum crafts spiritual clothing, artistic designs through online business

Artist and Flow Era creator Patrick Oliver’s art takes shape across numerous mediums and practices.

Some days, the designer, known as 3Patch, will work on his T-shirt creations by using his makeshift lawn sprayer tie dyer hybrid to bleach the clothing outdoors. Others are spent alone indoors, where Oliver works on his paintings, producing new designs to craft into prints. Some of the artist’s off-time from creating is spent interacting with others at the Denton Community Market, where he sells some of his work.

Oliver has been painting since he was 18, after he started experiencing difficult feelings post-high school. His mom, who was an art teacher, had art supplies around the house that he decided to use, employing painting as a form of emotional expression.

“That was the root of where I started,” Oliver said. “Questioning my beliefs and then venturing into life from there.”

During his time at the university, Oliver minored in painting and drawing and continued to paint as a hobby. When he graduated at 22, he started making and selling prints and shirts.

For Oliver, shirt making in itself is a more recent endeavor, though something he had been interested in since he first started making art. After looking around for other shirt makers to help him produce his product, he decided to take matters into his own hands and used his stimulus check to buy a heat press in 2020.

While a heat press is a more typical method of printing designs on clothing, Oliver prefers to use a less-conventional lawn sprayer to create bleached designs. The artist said he finds himself drawn to it because of the random way the bleach and water combination is distributed from the sprayer, and how it harkens back to his free-flowing philosophy.

“With life being so fast paced, you really just have to go with the flow,” Oliver said. “There’s supposed to be a balance.”

This is where the name of his brand Flow Era comes from — his belief that life moves fast and the best way to live is to move with it. The logo itself has a yin and yang symbol on it to convey the balance aspect of his brand’s philosophy, with an F and backwards E in wavy lettering framing them.

As Oliver has progressed in his career, his spiritual beliefs are the main sources of inspiration for his designs. He mainly focuses this into themes of balance, the line between good and evil and the natural flow of life. For him, this usually manifests in depictions of nature and its many forms.

“It’s all very serene in my opinion,” Dallas-based tattoo artist and piercer Adrian Black said. “A lot of his art, when I look at it, reminds me to slow down and breathe and to be intentional.”

Oliver’s paintings contain details that the viewer has to observe closely in order to notice. Some of the hidden imagery includes alchemic symbols, oil rigs, squid, flowers and Christian crosses.

Because of the way his Christian faith has positively impacted his work, Oliver thoroughly welcomes other religious interpretations of his work.

“If somebody can take my work and see their own experience in it, that’s awesome,” Oliver said. “It just connects people more. That’s why sometimes I don’t even explain my art to people, or I ask them to explain it first rather than just telling them what I think.”

Artist and Denton local Clayton Graves finds inspiration in the intricacies of Oliver’s numerous references.

“His work has an air of psychedelia, but also elements of spirituality that feel like references to tarot or even something biblical, like Dante’s Inferno,” Graves said.

While Oliver’s audience enjoys the array of homages he utilizes within his designs, other artists, like Graves, respect the difficulty that can come with adapting a printed design onto a shirt.

“I really appreciate and respect his artwork from a salesman and perspective, since he took these designs that were oil painted and put them onto stuff like t-shirts or designs that were still palatable in that form, which is very hard to do as a traditional artist,” Graves said.

While Oliver is invested in his business, he prioritizes making art that he is interested in making and feels called to create.

“I’m not trying to get tied down in one area,” Oliver said. “I’m really trying to make sure I really enjoy what I do before anything else happens.”

Feature Image: Patrick Oliver stands at the booth of his art business, Flow Era, in the Denton Community Market on June 10, 2023. Makayla Brown