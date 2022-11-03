North Texas Daily

University announces full fall break for 2023-24 calendar

November 03
10:00 2022
The 2023-24 academic calendar will include a week-long fall break from Nov. 20-24 during the Thanksgiving holiday

Typically, the university is only closed for Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday. This change will give students “time to rest, recharge, and prepare for the end of the semester so that they may finish strong with the best grades possible,” according to the announcement from university President Neal Smatresk. 

For some students, this comes as a change that is necessary but long overdue. Accounting senior Erick Zamora-Fonseca believes this is just one of several actions the university should have taken earlier. 

I feel that it’s good UNT is recognizing this full week as a holiday,” Zamora-Fonseca said. “I think it’s ridiculous, however, that these improvements are done so late — it’s just common sense. Most professors don’t host classes this week anyway. Just like the minimum pay raise to UNT employees, this should’ve been a thing since before I was born.”

For several universities, a week-long fall break is nothing new. The University of Texas at Austin observes a full break this fall from Nov. 21-26. Texas A&M University observes a two-day break earlier in the fall semester in addition to the two days off for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

While some students are looking forward to the extra time off next year, others worry about how the change will affect the academic calendar. Applied project design and analysis junior Audrey Kollar said she believes the change is worrisome. 

“The Thanksgiving change next year is actually very frustrating,” Kollar said. “It sounds great, but I worry it is actually giving us more days of school. We already get three days off for Thanksgiving, so they are only adding on two more, but then taking a full week of our summer. I personally worry about this change because my summer internship will now go into the first week of class.”

Senior Associate Vice President and Registrar Shari Schwartz assured that the addition of a week-long break will not result in an increase in days in school. 

It evens out with holidays and when we end the session,” Schwartz said in an email to the North Texas Daily. “The calendars are designed to ensure contact hours of instruction as opposed to [the] number of days in the term.”

Schwartz confirmed the fall semester will start a week sooner than it would have in previous years, but the summer schedule of classes should not be impacted. 

There will still be courses offered in a [three]-week session, two [five]-week sessions, [an eight]-week session and a full term,” she said. “The full term will not be as long, and there will not be a second [eight]-week session.”

Schwartz said the finalized calendar for the 2022-23 school year will be posted to the Office of the Registrar website soon.

Featured Image: Multi-colored trees line the entrance to the University Union on Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia

academic calendarfall breakregistrarthanksgiving break
