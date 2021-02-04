North Texas Daily

University announces in-person graduation ceremonies for class of 2021, 2020

February 04
18:40 2021
4th, February 2021

4th, February 2021

President Neal Smatresk announced via email Thursday the class of 2021 will have two in-person commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, while spring and summer 2020 graduates are invited to an in-person commencement on April 29.

Attendees will maintain social distance in Apogee Stadium — students will not cross the stage and their names will not be read aloud. Spring 2021 graduates will receive individual recognition during a virtual college recognition ceremony on the university’s YouTube channel.

Commencement will include remarks from the administration and ceremonial conferral of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees.

To reserve space for graduates and their families, tickets to the ceremonies will not be available for faculty and staff. Seating is preassigned and tickets will be “strictly enforced.”

The Alumni Association will reach out to spring and summer 2020 graduates with more information about their invitations.

The Office of the Registrar will send out instructions on how to RSVP, claim graduate guest tickets and submit phonetic name pronunciation to graduates via their UNT email accounts.

A live stream of the ceremonies will be available for those unable to attend.

Featured Image: Large “UNT” letters stand outside the new Welcome Center on Sept. 28, 2020. Image by John Anderson

commencementcommencement ceremoniesgraduatesgraduationspring 2020spring 2021summer 2020
