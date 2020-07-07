University begins process of reopening in-person services

The university sent out a health alert July 6 stating it will begin the next step of its phased approach to reopening on-campus operations, with the opening of more buildings and limiting in-person student services.

The Union will open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with some of its other programs like Scheduling and Student Activities. Barnes and Noble will open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dean of Students will be open the same times as the Union with the exception of Fridays.

The Eagle Student Services Center will open back up July 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Student Financial Services open from Monday through Friday.

Various colleges will be open in some capacity — for example, the College of Visual Arts and Design Advising Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment, the College of Education Dean’s Office will be rotating noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday with the Education Psychology and the Teacher Education and Administration departments. The College of Health and Public Service will offer appointments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays for all departments with the Dean.

Willis Library will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Frisco Campus’ Advising Office will also be open, with students being able to walk-in and arrange for a virtual appointment with an advisor over a checked out laptop.

The release also reminds students all virtual services will be continuing to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, face masks are required on campus and the Pohl Recreational Center will remain open from last week.

Additional locations and hours are listed at: https://healthalerts.unt.edu/return/buildings?unttoday=070620