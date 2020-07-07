North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University begins process of reopening in-person services

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University begins process of reopening in-person services

July 07
15:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd July, 2020

2nd July, 2020

The university sent out a health alert July 6 stating it will begin the next step of its phased approach to reopening on-campus operations, with the opening of more buildings and limiting in-person student services.

The Union will open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with some of its other programs like Scheduling and Student Activities. Barnes and Noble will open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dean of Students will be open the same times as the Union with the exception of Fridays.

The Eagle Student Services Center will open back up July 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Student Financial Services open from Monday through Friday.

Various colleges will be open in some capacity — for example, the College of Visual Arts and Design Advising Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment, the College of Education Dean’s Office will be rotating noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday with the Education Psychology and the Teacher Education and Administration departments. The College of Health and Public Service will offer appointments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays for all departments with the Dean.

Willis Library will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Frisco Campus’ Advising Office will also be open, with students being able to walk-in and arrange for a virtual appointment with an advisor over a checked out laptop.

The release also reminds students all virtual services will be continuing to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, face masks are required on campus and the Pohl Recreational Center will remain open from last week.

Additional locations and hours are listed at: https://healthalerts.unt.edu/return/buildings?unttoday=070620

Tags
barnes and noblecampusCOVIDDean of Students officeeagle student services centerpohl recreation centerServicesStudent Financial ServicesStudent Legal Servicesstudent unionWillis Library
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ is a devastating but insightful look into LGBTQ persecution in Russia📝 by… https://t.co/8otQBL43Ui

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Reopening, Safety town hall covers changes made to campus life for fall semester📝 by @IleanaGarnandhttps://t.co/dZRzOWnx8U

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Social movements aren’t online trends📝 by @IleanaGarnand 🖼 by @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/qYPvGOn2V3

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ reboot is more ‘True Detective’ than legal thriller📝 by @tarpwillhttps://t.co/QptGpTtiy2

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BWISE_Mentoring: Thank you @ntdaily for featuring BWISE and our current scholarship program!!

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram