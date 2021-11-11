North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University does not anticipate changes to vaccination requirements as federal mandate is taken to court

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University does not anticipate changes to vaccination requirements as federal mandate is taken to court

University does not anticipate changes to vaccination requirements as federal mandate is taken to court
November 11
09:30 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 4th, 2021

November 4th, 2021

The university does not anticipate any changes to its voluntary vaccination program in light of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing President Joe Biden’s administration over vaccination requirements for federal workers and contractors. 

“UNT administrators are prepared for any changes that might impact the university but, at this time, we do not anticipate any modifications to our current, voluntary vaccination program,” said Jim Berscheidt, vice president of  University Brand Strategy and Communications.

Paxton called the mandate “an unprecedented expansion of federal power and encroachment upon individual liberty” in a press release. Gloria Cox, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science, said she does not believe Paxton’s description is rooted in history.

“We have a long history of requiring vaccinations in this country, going back to smallpox in the American Revolution,” Cox said. “Any time there have been requirements, there have been people upset by them. The argument opponents give is that their freedom is being eroded or ignored. In fact, we routinely surrender some of our freedom in all kinds of ways because we live in a community with others.”

One example Cox gave was how children are given required vaccines to go to school and how courts tend to uphold vaccine mandates. 

“Every case is different, of course, but President Biden has based his request on the [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] mandate to make sure workplaces are safe,” Cox said. 

Set to go into effect on Dec. 8, the mandate will require all federal workers and contractors to receive a vaccination against COVID-19.  The requirements have seen lawsuits from 18 other states, including Florida, Alaska and Missouri, in regards to its requirement for contractors. Over the weekend, a federal appeals court issued a stay that blocked another Biden administration vaccine rule, this one for private workplaces with 100 or more employees. 

Political science graduate student Rose Benton cited a number of Supreme Court cases, such as Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905, which upheld the rights of individual states to require vaccinations. Zucht v. King in 1922 saw the court rule unvaccinated students can be constitutionally excluded from attending schools in the name of public health. 

“The Supreme Court has also rejected three attempts to challenge COVID-19 specific vaccine mandates on both secular and religious grounds,” Benton said. 

Cox was unsure how the ongoing lawsuit and mandate may affect the university, but noted that some colleges and universities around the country have already complied with the mandate. 

“I assume UNT will comply, as we do not want to suffer the consequences of not being in compliance,” Cox said.

As to why there are a number of challenges brought forth by both state and private entities, Cox called it “a case of an issue being polarized.”

“Remember that President Trump wanted to leave COVID policy up to the states,” Cox said. “With so many cases and so many deaths, something had to be done, so the Biden administration took a more national approach. Republican attorneys general across the country are pushing back because they have constituents who resent the intrusion of vaccines into their lives.”

Cox also pointed to a number of elections next year, noting that some candidates may want to be able to say they stood up to the federal government. Benton suggested cultural factors, such as American individualism, the politicization of the vaccine and historical interactions between the medical sector and communities of color.

“David Dunning at the University of Michigan points also to the less than positive history that many people of color have had with the medical sector, which may make them wary, especially of new medicines,” Benton said. 

Denton City Council member Deb Armintor said she is against the lawsuit and considers it a hindrance to countering COVID-19.

“The state has no business working on the side of COVID instead of fighting it,” Armintor said. “As for how the lawsuit will affect [Denton], these things will have to take a while to play out.” 

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Tags
CoronavirusCOVIDcovid-19deb armintorgloria coxGreg AbbottKen Paxtonlawpolicypolitical scienceuniversityUNTvaccine mandatevaccines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: University alumnus uses food truck to celebrate culture with a sweet treat📝@draysday https://t.co/g1lBnH5EaL

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: University does not anticipate changes to vaccination requirements as federal mandate is taken to court📝@tarpwill 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/uOJsG3KABb

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: Really lucky I got the opportunity to cover the first game for the Women’s Basketball team! https://t.co/WuWdjTK3KD

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Kvn_Wlkr14: Recap of the first game of the season for Men’s basketball @ntdaily @MeanGreenMBB https://t.co/cTC4dkWbPX

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: A brief:North Texas women’s basketball was busy today with signings, primarily Desiree Wooten, the 9th ranked player in Texas, from Mansfield Timberview High School.Read all about the four new signings below: https://t.co/3J7N31Vo5w

- 17 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram