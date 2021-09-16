North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University does not expect an increase in gun violence following new unlicensed carry bill

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University does not expect an increase in gun violence following new unlicensed carry bill

University does not expect an increase in gun violence following new unlicensed carry bill
September 16
17:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
16th September, 2021

16th September, 2021

Campus officials did not distribute a campus announcement of the unlicensed carry legislation, which was enacted Sept. 1, stating they are not concerned about the new law.

The Firearm Carry Act of 2021 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they are not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun.

“Our thought was this is just a fairly minor change as far as the day-to-day operations, but it’s not something that we think isn’t going to cause a lot of change physically on our campus,” said Clay Simmons, chief compliance officer out of the Office of the President. “We don’t really expect a lot of people showing up with open carry handguns or anything like that.”

University police officials said there has been no statistical change in campus gun violence after the passage of the 2016 campus carry law, which allowed licensed holders to carry a concealed handgun on public university campuses. Campus police expect the same for the new unlicensed carry bill.

“I do not anticipate any changes in our calls,” said David Causey, community relations officer for the university police.

Biology freshman GiAnni’ Spears said she did not know campus did not release an announcement for the unlicensed legislation. She said she trusts people on campus but believes there should have been an announcement issued by the university.

“It’s just nice to know what’s going on,” Spears said. “Especially since campus is so big and we have such a diverse population of people.”

Causey said he understands student and faculty concerns about seeing a person with a concealed gun on campus.

An individual may carry a concealed handgun on campus premises except in locations and at activities prohibited by this policy, including the Super Pit and at other sporting events. Unlicensed holders are responsible for knowing areas where carrying a concealed handgun is prohibited.

The campus police department updates its training every two years when new legislature laws are passed. In this case, the force has already trained on the new gun law.

“Our police department is really on top of responding to any incident that happens on campus,” Simmons said. “Their response times are important and so given their training, and the interaction they have with campus, I’m very confident that they will take care of any issues as they arise.”

In April, an aggravated assault involved fraternity members and escalated to gunfire behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, which resulted in two students being transported to a nearby hospital. Police said Jared Michael Harrison, 21, and Terrence Ezekiel McGill, 20, had no known affiliation with the university, according to CBS DFW. It is unclear if Harrison and Ezekiel were legally carrying the involved firearms.

In the same month, Denton Police advised residents to stay indoors following the discovery of a gunshot victim in the area of I-35 and McCormick Street. The suspect fled the scene, prompting armed police officers stationed near campus. The university’s emergency system Eagle Alert was not set off because “police did not believe there was a threat to campus” according to the university.

On Sept. 12, a deceased male was found as police investigated a shooting in the 2200 block W. Prairie St, across from the Traditions and Sante Fe residence halls. An Eagle Alert was not issued in this instance either. On Twitter, a university spokesperson said the incident did not involved a university student and an alert was not issued because the shooting “does not pose any safety threat to the UNT community.”

Psychology freshman Andrea Edebor said it is concerning that campus did not release an announcement on the new unlicensed carry law. Edebor felt like campus officials should think about how students will feel, as she personally feels there should be stronger gun regulations.

“I definitely think there should be some type of control, like some regulations to just keep people safe,” Edebor said.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Tags
campus carrycampus newsgun lawstexas lawtexas legislatureUnlicensed carryunt policeUNT Police Department
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Juan Betancourt

Juan Betancourt

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Soccer looks to rely on chemistry as Conference USA opener looms📝@PaulWitwerNTD 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/mDnG1M9v7n

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@ricardovazg: I had the opportunity to cover the ‘We Denton Drag It’ fundraiser for Coalition for Aging LGBT last week for @ntdaily.The event featured showcases of Alternative Haus, the Lucky Lou’s Drag Brunch cast and Glitterbomb. RuPauls Drag Race alumna Thorgy Thor headlined the event. https://t.co/lGQYo7Dunu

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Certain students can quarantine on campus, while the rest must have their own plan📝@PriyaLeal 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/EjDKqjxuvD

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Thorgy Thor comes to Denton for fourth annual drag show fundraiser📝@marialawsonn 📸@ricardovazg https://t.co/AyyMKNXYY4

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
It's Thursday! Make sure to pick up the newest issue where you'll learn about the 'We Denton Drag It' fundraiser, the university's response to new unlicensed carry legislation and much more.Check it out in print and online: https://t.co/rvoeDwbqVO https://t.co/Lt5acnYJH3

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram