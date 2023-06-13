University fashion student encourages individuality through online business

University fashion design sophomore Timothy Freeny wanted to be a basketball player before he stumbled upon his love for fashion.

When Timothy was a junior in high school he quit his basketball team because he realized it “wasn’t [his] path.” During this time, he felt he needed a new hobby and decided to redesign a pair of jeans from his closet.

“I’ll never forget,” Timothy said. “I had $12 in my bank account at the time and I went to Joanne’s and bought some fabric stencils, fabric paint and made my first pair of jeans. It took me 12 hours, but I thought they were the best thing ever.”

This spiraled into an ongoing process of taking clothes in his wardrobe and redesigning them into something different.

“I went from the athlete to the fashion guy quickly on campus,” Timothy said.

He said his peers at Lamar Consolidated High School loved his designs, so he grew a large customer base on that campus in Houston, Texas. Once people started seeing what Timothy could do, they asked for commissions. This later led him to launch his brand on August 4, 2019.

He wanted his designs to demonstrate the importance of “being comfortable with yourself” because it is “a hard task.”

“I have formed an understanding of how hard it is to be yourself in a world that doesn’t necessarily want you to,” Timothy said. “I felt like I was called to share that message.”

With such a big project, Timothy relied on his “great group of friends” that he could count on to “keep [his] head up high” whenever he needed it.

“I think that in order to achieve something at an impactful level you need a support system,” Timothy said.

Long term friend, Jonathan Nguyen, 22, is a photographer who shoots photos for Timothy’s brand. Nguyen typically does photoshoots of weddings and graduations, but has enjoyed branching out of his comfort zone to help Timothy with his creative ideas.

“Instead of a standard shoot, you work with different lighting, lenses and poses with different models,” Ngyuen said. “It’s kind of nice to do something that technically hasn’t been done before but takes a lot of inspiration from many things before it [happens].”

As his brand grew in high school, Timothy asked his musical connection, rapper T-Wayne, to wear his designs and interviewed him about what makes them different. Timothy plans on interviewing more successful musicians in the future in hopes of inspiring others to be themselves.

“In order to be successful, you need to be yourself — unique,” Timothy said. “Nobody wants a 2.0 of somebody.”

As a fashion design student at the university, Timothy developed more sewing skills which led him to designing tote bags and allowed him the opportunity to take commissions for them. He is hoping to expand his business to all household objects, designing cool pillowcases, bath towels and toothbrushes.

“Because DFF’RNT is a concept that’s bigger than fashion,” Timothy said. “It’s a way of life so I want to make products that people can have in every aspect of their life.”

On the business side of things, Timothy relies on his brother and fellow business owner Tariq Freeny.

“It’s challenging because [Timothy’s] such a creative right now and [DFF’RNT had] such a start up that the business can go in so many different ways, so you want to give him as much runway as he can to create,” Tariq said. “But at the same time [understanding] we have profit margins we want to meet here and we want to make sure that we have all the backing and can fulfill these orders.”

Tariq said he tries to let Timothy have creative control over every part of his business. He does this mainly by keeping Timothy’s ideas realistic so his business can flourish from its current small format to something bigger.

“Laying that foundation is the biggest part where I want to add value to him,” Tariq said. “If [a business] is built on soft sand, then ultimately they collapse the bigger they start to grow so I’m just making sure he’s fundamentally sound in that space.”

Through the products he sells and interviews he conducts, Timothy said he simply wants to inspire people and show them all the ways that they can be “DFF’RNT.”

“I just want to impact people’s lives in any way possible,” Timothy said. “I want people to see that logo everywhere and I want people to smile when they see it.”

Featured Image: Timothy Freeny poses with clothing and tote bags from his brand DFF’RENT at the Chairy Orchard in Denton, Texas on April 14, 2023. Marco Barrera