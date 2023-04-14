University introduces new men’s and women’s basketball head coaches

The university introduced Ross Hodge and Jason Burton as the new men’s and women’s basketball coaches at a press conference on April 5, highlighting their backgrounds and visions for the future.

The departure of former head men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland to Texas Tech University and the stepping down of former head women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell marks a new era for both university basketball teams. Vice president and director of athletics Jared Mosley said the proven leadership abilities of both coaches would bring success to the teams as they move into the American Athletic Conference next season.

“One thing you hear us say all the time is and what we talk about as a department is ‘We’re going to win championships,’ […] but at the end of the day for us, it’s much more than that,” Mosley said. “We want to provide significance to our men and women in our program, and their heart for coaching and having [an] impact will do that. As long as our foundation is built on that, the sky’s the limit.”

Burton was announced as the new women’s basketball coach on March 27. He spent nine seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce and became the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 171-90 record as the women’s head coach.

Burton will follow hall of famer Jalie Mitchell, who led the women’s team for eight seasons. Burton said it is an honor to follow in her steps and hopes the team can recruit players of her caliber.

“I want to say this and be clear about it — Jalie Mitchell is Mean Green basketball,” Burton said. “She’s a tremendous human being, and it’s an honor and a privilege to follow her here and to be here in North Texas.”

Commerce transitioned to the Division I level under Burton last season, and the team advanced to the semifinal round of the Southland Conference tournament. At the Division II level, Burton led the team to two NCAA D-II regional semifinal appearances.

Mean Green women’s basketball finished last season with an 11-20 record and did not advance past the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

“One thing you need to know about our team is it’s going to be a brand new basketball [style] that’s fun to watch,” Burton said. “We’re going to be up and down, we’re going to rebound the ball, we’re going to guard, but we’re going to try to score early, we’re going to execute and it’s going to be fun. You’ll want to bring your kids, bring your neighbor, bring somebody to watch Mean Green women’s basketball play.”

The university officially announced former men’s basketball associate head coach Ross Hodge would be promoted to the head coach position on April 2. Hodge came to North Texas with McCasland in 2017 and helped build the program that won four consecutive championship titles.

“We’ll be cheering for coach [McCasland] and pulling for him — I’ll never be able to repay him for everything he’s done,” Hodge said. “The American is going to be really exciting, and I think we’re all ready for that. It takes all of us to continue operating at a championship level, […] I’m thrilled, I’m humble, I’m excited and I can’t wait to get back on the floor with these guys.”

Men’s basketball ended its season with its first National Invitation Championship title. Hodge said having championships under their belts helps the team become more confident moving forward.

“You have to believe you can be a champion before you actually are a champion,” Hodge said. “That’s the blessing of this group that we’re returning — we’re not going to have to convince them that they can be champions. They are champions.”

The move into The American will see both teams face new opponents such as Tulane University and Southern Methodist University. Familiar opponents such as Florida Atlantic University, which made the D-I men’s NCAA Final Four in 2023 and College Basketball Invitational champions the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, will join North Texas in the move.

“There’s going to be challenges going into the American, but I love the mentality and the approach,” Mosley said. “I know these guys are going to work very hard every day along with their staff to make sure that we go and keep building on this program.”

