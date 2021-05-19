University lifts mask mandate, will phase out social distancing

Effective immediately, the university will no longer require face masks to be worn indoors, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order issued May 18. The executive order prohibits the issuance of a mask requirement by a local government entity, including a county, city, school district and public health authority. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on May 21, failure to comply with the order can result in an organization or individual being fined up to $1,000.

On May 14, the university lifted its outdoor mask mandate and eliminated the indoor mask requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, under Abbott’s recent order, the university will no longer require masks to be worn anywhere on campus regardless of someone’s vaccination status. However, university coronavirus safety committees are currently reviewing some exceptions to the order for specific on-campus units such as clinical locations.

Throughout the summer, the university will also move away from the six-foot social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those on campus are encouraged to maintain a space that they are comfortable with between themselves and others.

Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated are specifically encouraged to maintain a greater distance from others and continue wearing a face mask, according to the university Q&A page released in response to the executive order. All faculty, staff and students are “strongly urged” by the university to get vaccinated.

Registration for the on-campus vaccine clinic is currently paused as the need for additional clinics is reviewed by administration. A COVID-19 vaccination availability map, along with further registration information, can be found on the Department of State Health Services website.

Courtesy KXAS Dallas