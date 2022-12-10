University names Jared Mosley new athletic director

The university has named Jared Mosley as the new athletic director following Wren Baker’s departure on Nov. 30.

Mosley was hired as athletics associate vice president and chief operating officer in September 2016 and was appointed as the interim athletic director last Sunday. University president Neal Smatresk made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

“After a short but deep search for the next leader of UNT Athletics, I am pleased to announce that our interim AD, Jared Mosley has been offered the position,” Smatresk said in a statement. “We ran an open search using a nationally respected headhunter who gave us remarkably well qualified candidates. I think many of them could have done a great job for us, but Jared provided me a vision that was crisp, clear, and built on the foundation we have put in place the last six years.”

Mosley has more than 20 years of experience in athletics administration and leadership. Baker was named the new Vice President and Director of Athletics at West Virginia on Nov. 30.

Prior to his arrival in North Texas, Mosley held the title of Chief Executive Officer and President for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame from 2014-16. He also served as the director of athletics at Abilene Christian University for 10 years

The decision marks the first of three major hires before the university heads to the American Athletic Conference in 2023. Former head football coach Seth Littrell was fired on Dec. 4, and the search for his replacement is still underway. Additionally, the university will search for its next offensive coordinator as Mike Bloesch reportedly heads to the University of California-Berkeley.

“I would like to thank Dr. Smatresk and the UNT board of regents for the opportunity to serve as Vice President and Director of Athletics,” Mosley said in a statement. “The opportunities ahead of us as we enter this next era in the American Athletic Conference are exciting and I can’t wait to get to work with all our great coaches, staff and student-athletes. We have accomplished much in recent years, but we need all of Mean Green nation pulling in the same direction to help take our department to even greater heights. I know we can get there together.”

