North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University removes spring break from 2021 academic calendar, opts for shorter semester

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University removes spring break from 2021 academic calendar, opts for shorter semester

University removes spring break from 2021 academic calendar, opts for shorter semester
September 30
20:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
24th September, 2020

24th September, 2020

The university decided to remove spring break from the spring 2021 semester calendar to make the semester a week shorter, citing public health reasons and social responsibility, according to President Neal Smatresk in an official notice sent Wednesday evening.

A class schedule reflecting the changes will be released in October before class registration opens for enrollment. Instead of the typical weeklong break during March, there will be a no-class day on Friday, April 2, creating a three-day weekend.

The final class day for the semester will be April 22 and finals will conclude on May 1. Martin Luther King Jr. day will still be observed on Jan. 18.

Smatresk said the university’s motivation stems from reducing student activities that would risk exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“Like the countless other universities across the country who have made similar changes in recent weeks, we believe this is in the best interest of overall public health and social responsibility,” Smatresk said in the notice.

The University of Alabama and Florida State University have also announced revised calendars today.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: The Hurley Administration Building stands at the end of the library mall on Sept. 28, 2020. The university has removed spring break from the spring 2021 calendar and opting for a three-day weekend instead. Image by John Anderson

Tags
2021Neal Smatreskspring breakspring semester
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Cristóbal Soto

Cristóbal Soto

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
April 2nd will also serve as a no class day. Here is the previous schedule before the new changes were announced tonight. https://t.co/2ulh4bkBP6 https://t.co/bXNAODDfWF

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING NEWS: The University has announced changes for the Spring 2021 semester. The semester will begin on January 11th and go until April 22nd, with April 23rd classified as a reading day. Finals will start on April 24th and conclude May 1st. There will be no Spring Break. https://t.co/ue06xBQqCy

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Isolating and spiritual, ‘Beginning’ makes for a rigid yet confident debut | NYFF 2020📝@spencer_kain https://t.co/YaeFgVNYxe

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’ is a great way to let the good times roll📝@tarpwill https://t.co/2oGI4lUXz7

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Consumer Culture makes the wrong people famous📝 @JBobbieNA 🖼️ @AustinBanzon https://t.co/pa3N4f1NCJ

- 8 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram