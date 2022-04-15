University singer-songwriter Megan Storie continues creative journey as a solo artist

From Indiana to Texas, Alaska and Maine, Denton-based singer-songwriter Megan Storie has spent the majority of her 31 years creating music and touring North America with different bands and now as a solo act.

Storie grew up immersed in the music world, getting on stage for the first time at age nine with her father Carl Storie, who recorded and released five albums as the lead singer of Faith Band in the 1970s. The band recorded the song “Dancin’ Shoes” in 1978 which eventually rose to the 58th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I grew up listening to him sing and hearing the music he was always playing through the house,” Storie, said. “It was just in my blood.”

Storie formed her first band, The Postcards, in high school. The two-piece group released an album on iTunes. After moving to Midland during her senior year, Storie said she discovered the university and decided it would be a good fit for her.

In 2009, Storie landed in Denton and quickly started playing at opening mics around town which helped with the development of her own musical style. During this period, Storie said she started taking songwriting more seriously and found it to be therapeutic.

“I try to really stay connected with myself and my feelings because it [songwriting] is a very emotional practice for me,” Storie said. “It’s definitely a place of processing things.”

Storie said her indie/folk music style takes influence from Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams.

She graduated from the university with a creative writing degree in 2013 and formed her second band Exit Glaciers around that time. The ensemble came to fruition when Storie filled in for the lead singer of another band with Dallas area native Blake Vickrey, 44, and Tony Whitlock. After playing together, the trio decided to form their own group, Vickrey said.

With Exit Glaciers, Storie recorded and released the “Debris” and “Moon Jelly” EPs between playing local shows and touring. The group spent a summer in the Alaskan bush community McCarthy where they recorded the backing vocals for “Moon Jelly.” After their time in Alaska, they went on a tour from Texas up through Canada and back down the West Coast, Storie said.

The group disbanded in 2016 and Storie decided to move forward as a solo act. Vickrey chose to continue performing with her regularly as a bassist. Over the years, he said he noticed changes in her musical stylings including aspects of the rock genre.

“There’s a little bit more of an edge in some of her material over the last few years,” Vickrey said. “When I first met her, she had this lovely airy voice, which she still has, but she can kind of rough it up a little more.”

Her first solo project “Cascades” is a full-length album released in 2019. It includes tracks written while she was touring with Exit Glaciers, Storie said.

In 2015 while working a seasonal job at an eco-lodge in Maine, Storie wrote the album’s lead single, “Cannibal.” For her, the East Coast offered a time and place to be inspired musically, she said.

“The song [Cannibal] was one of those songs that happened in an afternoon,” Storie said. “I think there was a lot of energy and a lot of raw emotion that I was able to process. When I perform that song I feel grateful to have had that experience.”

Denton resident and drummer Hagen Hauschild first met Storie around 2016 when Exit Glaciers played a show at a house venue he ran at the time. They became acquaintances in the music scene and when she embarked on her solo career, she asked him to try out for her band.

“I think one of the best things about working with Megan is that she has these really beautiful songs but she gives every musician in the band room to breathe,” Hauschild said. “We can work together and find the thing that can best serve the song.”

Storie has spent the last three years working as a development assistant at the university while finishing her master’s degree in technical communication. After graduation in May, she is starting internship and plans to continue sharing her music as a solo artist. She is currently writing a new album.

“I think musicians and artists are healers and they also can be conduits of something bigger,” Storie said. “They bring so much catharsis and we really need that.”

Courtesy Megan Storie