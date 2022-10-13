The university takes a ‘Road Trip’ for Homecoming 2022

Homecoming week will occur from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, with a theme of “Road Trip” and tagline “Destination North Texas.”

The Division of Student Affairs and Alumni Associations are hosting a variety of traditional and revamped events. Events begin with the Homecoming picnic on Monday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“[The picnic is] there to kick off Homecoming week,” bonfire coordinator and advertising junior Ethan Gillis said. “Some students don’t know we have a Homecoming celebration, and so it’s a good chance for them to learn about Homecoming and what we’re all about.”

Students can pick up a Homecoming week shirt, grab free food and learn more from student organizations.

Later that day at 3 p.m., the DSA is hosting a Build-a-Bear event in the Union where students can stuff bears for Cook Children’s hospital. Every year the university hosts a service event where students can participate in charitable acts such as packing lunches for children in poverty.

“I think having a service event during Homecoming week reiterates that [the] week is just as much about giving back to others as it is having fun and celebrating school spirit,” Gillis said.

The university hosts a Homecoming Team Competition every Homecoming week, consisting of three spirit events. Each competition activity is scored, and the winner with the most points overall receives the Scrappy Cup. Students can register their team by Oct. 16 at 11 p.m. through OrgSync.

The competition begins with the Spirit Board event on Oct. 30. Teams paint boards to showcase the “Road Trip” theme and display them on the South Lawn for the rest of the week.

On Nov. 1 at 8 p.m., students will be able to participate in the Scrappy Gameshow in the Union. It will replace the originally titled Scrappy Games.

Gillis said the change is because the games were previously hard to manage and some teams would finish their games before others.



“Organizationally and logistically, it was a bit of a nightmare,” Gillis said. “It was very difficult to run the whole thing when it took place at Apogee just because events were so spread out.”

The DSA and Progressive Black Student Organization are presenting the final competition, Yell Like Hell, in the Coliseum on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Teams create a two-minute performance that can include dancing, singing, skits or more to present to judges.

On Nov. 3, the Travel Bash will take place around the Union at 5 p.m. and feature fun activities centered around the “Road Trip” theme. Students can expect to see locations such as Las Vegas and New York as they reach “Destination North Texas.” Each city will offer different experiences.

Winners of the team competition are announced at the Homecoming Awards Ceremony during the bonfire on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. It is an event that brings students together, media arts junior Ashley Padilla said.

“I think my favorite Homecoming activity last year was the bonfire,” Padilla said. “I was able to meet and connect with people from my, now, sorority […] It was just a great way to meet people.”

Tailgating is the final event that coincides with the football game against Florida International University on Nov. 5. Students can get a free spot or reserve a tent.

The winners of Homecoming Royalty are also announced at the football game. Applications for student royalty are due by Oct. 14 at noon, and students can vote beginning Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 by 11 p.m.

“Homecoming is a chance to celebrate the impact that [the university] has had on me,” student alumni association ambassador Miranda Wilkes said. “I feel very blessed to have been a part of this community and all the ways that it’s helped me grow into the person that I am now. It’s a sweet moment.”

More information about Homecoming events and competitions can be found in the Homecoming packet listed on studentaffairs.unt.edu/homecoming/students-and-orgs/team-competition.

Image Credit: Student Activities